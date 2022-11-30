The six municipalities of Hawkins County operate under their own individual governmental regulations, while Hawkins County as a whole has its own government.
The municipalities in Hawkins County are Rogersville, the county seat, and the smaller incorporated towns or cities are Bulls Gap, Church Hill, Mt. Carmel and Surgoinsville.
Hawkins County
Leadership : The county is governed by the Hawkins County Commission, a 14-member elected legislative body. The senior administrator and chief financial officer for the county is the county mayor, who serves full-time.
The Hawkins County Planning Commission administers land use planning, including making recommendations to the Hawkins County Commission on zoning matters, and has approval authority over subdivisions that are outside the jurisdictions of the various municipal governments.
Elections : County commissioners are elected by district (there are seven commission districts, with two commissioners per district) to serve a four year term. Elections are the May primary and the August General. To find out your commission district, call the Hawkins County Election
Commission office at 272-8061, or visit www.hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html.
Rogersville
Leadership : The city is governed by the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman, a 6-member elected legislative body.
Elections : The city is divided into six wards, with one aldermen being elected from each ward. The mayor is elected by voters in all wards. Contact the Election Commission office to determine your Ward and representative.
Meetings : The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the second Tuesdays of each month.
Elections: The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are elected to four year terms. Elections are in first Saturday in June.
Bulls Gap
Leadership : The city is governed by the Bulls Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman, a 4-member elected legislative body.
Elections : The mayor is elected by voters in all. The city is one ward with 5 alderman elected.
Meetings : The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the third Tuesdays of each month.
Elections: The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are elected to four year terms. Elections are in July.
Church Hill
Leadership : The city is governed by the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman, a 5-member elected legislative body.
Elections : The mayor is elected by voters in all. The city is one ward with 5 alderman elected.
Meetings : The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the third Tuesdays of each month.
Elections: The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are elected to four year terms. Elections are in November.
Mt. Carmel
Leadership : The city is governed by the Mt. Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman, a 5-member elected legislative body.
Elections : The mayor is elected by voters in all. The city is one ward with 5 alderman elected.
Meetings : The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the fourth Thursdays of each month.
Elections: The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are elected to four year terms. Elections are in November.
Surgoinsville
Leadership : The city is governed by the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman, a 5-member elected legislative body.
Elections : The mayor is elected by voters in all wards. The city is one ward with 5 alderman elected.
Meetings : The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the 2nd Monday of each month.
Elections: The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are elected to four year terms. Elections are in November.