William "Bill" Phillips

William Erwin “Bill” Phillips, 73, of Rogersville, was born October 18, 1947, and passed away January 20, 2021 after a two-week battle with Covid-19. Bill was born in Rogersville, Tennessee to his parents, James Oscar Phillips, Jr. and Ruth Erwin Phillips. A 1965 graduate of Rogersville High School, Bill continued his education at the University of Tennessee. On December 29, 1965, Bill married his wife, Joyce Davis Phillips. While enrolled at the University of Tennessee, Bill volunteered for the United States Army, and served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne. Upon his return from combat, Bill taught ballistic meteorology at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After being honorably discharged, Bill returned to the University of Tennessee, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science. Bill then obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tennessee School of Law, after which he and Joyce returned to Rogersville, where he practiced law at Phillips & Hale with his father, brother, and cousin, Winfield B. Hale, Jr.
Bill practiced law at Phillips & Hale for 45 years, and also served as Rogersville City Attorney. A lifelong member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church, Bill was a member of the choir, and served as elder and trustee. Bill loved the game of golf, and enjoyed coordinating weekly golf outings, as well as annual golf trips with lifelong friends. Bill was known to maintain an arsenal of good jokes; there was little Bill loved more in this world than making people laugh.
Bill was a devoted husband, and a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Davis Phillips, his son, William E. Phillips II, with whom he enjoyed practicing law, his daughter-in-law, Erika, and their sons, Will, and Mac. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Phillips Bayer, and brother, James Oscar Phillips III, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bill is additionally survived by numerous golf buddies.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Alice Phillips Headland.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 24 at McKinney Cemetery in Rogersville, starting at 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend the service, please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rogersville Heritage Association or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com