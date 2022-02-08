When I was in middle and high school the country was in a huge recession.
Factories everywhere were shutting down, and half-built houses under construction stood vacant and abandoned for years all over my home town.
There was an over-abundance of skilled laborers who were out of work.
It was drummed into the heads of my generation (sometimes referred to as Generation X for reasons that remain unknown to me) that if you wanted to be employed in the future you better go to college.
Not bad advice for some, but as we know, it’s not good advice for everybody.
So, throughout my youth I saved my birthday money and my paper route money, and my Taco Bell $3.35 an hour wages, and my $3.35 an hour dishwasher wages at the Silver Dollar Cafe; and by the time I graduated high school I had enough money in the bank to go to college.
I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I enjoyed working for my high school newspaper so I decided to major in Journalism.
But, my real education came in the summer time and during Christmas and Spring breaks when I worked for a hometown HVAC company installing furnaces and air conditioners. Talk about working yourself to death for $6 an hour.
By the time they were finished with me the only thing I couldn’t do in the HVAC business was work with freon which requires state certification. The unique thing about HVAC is it involves skills in nearly all building trade disciplines — carpentry, electricity, plumbing, sheet metal fabrication, and even landscaping.
If I had any sense I would have parlayed that HVAC education into a lucrative career.
Unfortunately for me, during the school year I worked as a reporter at my college’s daily newspaper (again for $3.35 an hour), and learned those skills as well. Didn’t learn much in the classroom. Experience was always a better teacher for me.
By the time I graduated from college I had enough experience to get hired at a newspaper near my hometown.
And the rest, as they say, is history. A lifetime vow of poverty in the newspaper business.
But today we’re seeing a situation completely the opposite of what was going on when I was young and trying to pick a career. Today we have an over-abundance of college educated people who can’t find jobs in their field, and a huge demand for people with tradesman skills.
That’s why Hawkins County residents and leaders should be in full support of the proposed new CTE (Career and Technical Education) high school facility at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The new CTE school which will be located across the street from the Phipps Bend T-CAT campus, and is roughly estimated to cost $9.5 million. The school board has committed $2 million which would be used as matching funding if grants are awarded help pay for the project.
Volunteer and Cherokee high schools already have excellent vocational facilities which will continue to operate, even if this new CTE school is completed.
This new CTE facility will give the county school system an opportunity to offer more vocational training, where they can bus in students from Volunteer, Cherokee and Clinch to study together in programs currently not offered. I’ve heard them talking about teaching more building trades, more welding, more machine shop courses, among others.
When I was a kid this was a country that built things, but that changed during my lifetime. I’m sorry to say I believe it began to change with my generation which was incorrectly advised against pursuing careers in the trades.
Building a skilled labor force will help reverse that trend and be another feather in Hawkins County’s cap toward attracting new industry, creating new jobs, and improving the economic situation for everyone in the county.