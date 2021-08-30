I left my crew on the job one morning to go out of town on errands. When I returned, two of my employees were working but I noticed that my young apprentice, Eric, was missing. That’s when I learned that the blade in my plaster mixer had cut off his finger and he was in the emergency room at the local hospital.
I rushed in to find him still waiting for treatment after nearly three hours. Finally, the doctor unwrapped the stub and then asked me if I had the severed finger. I told him it was probably embedded in the stucco somewhere and the chance of recovery was unlikely. He urged me to go back to the job site and try to locate it.
Back at the job, the men told me that Eric had been cleaning the mixer when the accident occurred. I looked inside and saw that most of the cement had been washed down and was still in the bowl. By then it had started to harden and was pretty stiff. I cranked it up to break the set and loosen the material so I could sift through it. Then I found a piece of metal screen, laid it over an empty bucket, and began to pour out the material through the sieve. Suddenly the stucco-stained finger plopped onto the screen.
It was a weird injury; the bone was not severed. The finger was circumcised at the first joint, so Eric’s injured finger had an exposed bone sticking out the end. I picked up the hollow fingertip, hosed it off and placed it in a used Carl’s Jr. soft-drink cup with some ice, and rushed back to the emergency room.
About an hour later, the doctor announced to Erick’s mother and me that he had successfully reattached the finger. It would be alright, but he doubted that the finger would grow a nail. Today Eric’s finger, although slightly disfigured, is intact (with a fingernail), and fully functional.
We all just assumed that, once severed, the finger was unsalvageable, and that Eric would have to adjust to his new handicap and get along without it. It never occurred to us to locate the finger until the physician told us to find it and bring it back.
The apostle Paul refers to the Church as the “body of Christ” where every member is a unique and special part of the whole. He wrote, “Now all of you together are Christ’s body, and each one of you is a separate and necessary part of it.” (1 Cor.12: 27 NLT).
Sometimes, one of our “parts” gets wounded or cut off and we act as though it is irrecoverable and that we will just have to get along without it. But every member is important to the Great Physician and has a vital function in the body. When one of our members is wounded or disconnected, we should go out to recover him, heal him, and restore him to his rightful place and purpose in the BODY.
