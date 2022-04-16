The Greene County Community Band will provide a nice blend of music for the region to enjoy at its spring concert on the Tusculum University campus.
Performing many pieces the audience will know, the group will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre, which is located inside Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission is free.
The band has lined up six pieces for its concert. They are:
· Music from “Apollo 13” by James Horner and arranged by John Moss
· “Jurassic Park Soundtrack Highlights” by John Williams and arranged by Paul Lavender
· “Colonial Song” by Percy Aldridge Grainger
· “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber
· “Children’s March” by Percy Aldridge Grainger
· “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Richard Wagner from “Lohengrin”
This is the community band’s second concert of the year. The group, which has existed since 1971 performed in February at Tusculum. Dr. David Gonzalez, the university’s director of bands, who is conducting the community band, said this will be the last concert for the group until Christmastime.
“We enjoyed playing together in February and look forward to showcasing the chemistry that has continued to build within the band as we have continued to practice,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “We encourage the community to join us, sit back and relax as we perform high-quality numbers that will have the audience returning home thoroughly entertained.”
Anyone with questions can contact Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620.