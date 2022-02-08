Hawkins County 4-H recently held the annual 4-H photo contest with contestants encouraged to take a picture of something that reflected Tennessee to them, and explain how it related.
Members submitted their photos in their in-school club meetings. This contest was open to all 4-H members and Cloverbuds within Hawkins County.
Lacy Collier, 4-H Photography Club President, assisted in judging the photo contest as part of her 4-H project.
Photos were divided into different age categories before judging.
The Winners were: Cloverbud Anistyn Mayes; 4th grader Levi Barrett; 5th grader Lilliana Spirko; 6th-8th Carrie Ruth Lawson; 9th-12th Jim Jenkins.
Other participants included: (RCS), Fisher Webb (RMS), Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool), Allie Beth Bass (RCS), Maggie Snapp (Honor Club), Shelbie Webb (HES), Madelon Hensley (St. Clair), Hunter Webb (CHS), Lacy Collier (CHS), Neal Bass (RCS), Maggie Webb (HES), Avery Carmack (RCS), Mallory Cope (CHS), Zaden Mayes (RCS), Anna Horton (St. Clair), Brayden Lawson (CHS), Will Phillips (RCS), Emma Carmack (CHS), Parker Horton (St. Clair), and Tinsley Gladson (HES).