Family, friends and fellow veterans endured chilly morning temperatures Tuesday to honor Hawkins County’s Vietnam War veterans at the war memorial in downtown Rogersville.
Dennis Elkins noted, however, that the 20 men whose names are engraved on the Vietnam War panel of the War memorial “made the greater sacrifice”.
“Our sacrifice this morning is nothing compared to what they made,” Elkins said.
Elkins, who is Commander Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21 and a Vietnam War veteran, hosted Tuesday’s Vietnam Veterans Day recognition on the front lawn of the Hawkins County Courthouse honoring the men and woman, both locally and from across the country, who served and died during the Vietnam War.
Several family members of men whose names are engraved on the War Memorial attended the event to place an American flag behind the Vietnam War panel in honor of their loved one.
In some instances the family wasn’t able to attend, and a friend, schoolmate, or fellow veteran stepped in to honor that fallen soldier with a flag.
Hawkins County’s fallen Vietnam War veterans
PFC Don. E. Alley
PFC Thomas D. Bernard
S/Sgt. Roy M. Brooks
PFC Gary M. Carter
SP-4 Gale V. Crawford
SP-4 Elgie G. Hanna
Sgt. Billy R. Courtney
Sgt. Freddie D. Ford
Sgt. Luther V. Gilreath
Cpl. Jimmy L. Henry
SP-4 Herbert D. Horner
PFC Thomas A. Lawson
2nd Lt. Robert G. Price
Sgt. James P. Richards
Cpl. Thomas G. Richmond
2nd Lt. Randall d. Yeary
PFC Gary S. Rowlett
S/Sgt. David P. Spears
Lt. John W. Wilson
"We’re all not getting any younger"
Elkins noted that it’s estimated in 2022 that there’s only about 700,000 Vietnam Veterans who served in-country who are still living today. It’s also estimated that 530 of those veterans are dying each day. “That’s 15,900 a month, and 190,000 per year.
“The age, and agent orange is the main contributor,” Elkins added. “We’re all not getting any younger.”
Elkins added, “March 28, 2017 President Trump signed into law to recognize March 29 for the Vietnam Veterans. Since the war ended on March 29, 1973, next year will be the 50th anniversary of the end of the war, when the troops were withdrawn. They officially documented that the war ended in 1975, but 1973 they started drawing troops out.”
Tuesday’s program began with a prayer led by Rev. Tecky Hicks, himself a Vietnam Veteran, followed by the lowering of the flag to half staff by Church Hill VFW Post 9754 Commander James Vaughn.
The National Anthem was sung by Charlotte Snyder, who received a certificate of appreciation at the end of the event.
Rogersville VFW Commander Dave Evans then led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
"We want to say welcome home"
The keynote speaker was Daryl Brady who is district director for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger who was in Washington D.C. Tuesday and couldn’t attend.
Brady noted, however that over the past 45 months Harshbarger has led an effort to recognize every Vietnam veteran in her district through a “pinning program”. Harshbarger has hosted events throughout her district, including in Rogersville, where local Vietnam Veterans were honored with a pin and a certificate recognizing their service.
In partnership with the Vietnam Veterans Association of America Harshbarger has pinned more than 3,500 veterans in East Tennessee.
“We have had one ceremony already at the (Rogersville) American Legion and I’m sure we’ll have another one soon,” Brady said. “If you have not received a certificate or a pin, please let me know. i’ll get your name and address. We’d like to get one to you.”
He recalled a conversation with a friend who recalled that when he returned home form Vietnam, not only was there no one to greet him, but he was told not even to wear his uniform unless he wanted to get into a fight.
Brady added, “I want to say a special thanks to all the families here for supporting your veterans. … Not only are we taking time and recognizing those for their service, but we want to say welcome home, and i don’t think we can say that enough.”
Most senior family member receives flag
At the end of the event Brady was presented the give of a patriotic quilt in recognition of his service to the county both under Harshbarger and her predecessor Congressman Phil Roe.
After family and friend posted flags behind the War Memorial, family of fallen veterans were presented with multiple tokens of appreciation for their sacrifice including: a Purple Heart pin presented by Dave Evans; a Vietnam Veteran Pin presented by Daryl Brady; and Certificate presented by Hawkins County Veterans Service Officer Col. Mike Manning (ret.); and a star that was removed from a retired U.S. flag presented by former VSO Danny Breeding.
As the oldest family member of a fallen veteran in attendance, Velma Pennington, 90, was presented a folded American flag by Dennis Elkins. Pennington is the sister of SP-4 Gale V. Crawford.
The event ended with a rifle salute by the Hawkins County Color Guard followed by the playing of Taps by past Tennessee State VFW Commander Darryl McPheron.
A video of the complete ceremony can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
The Hale Springs Inn’s “Sweet Tooth Cafe” provided a free lunch Tuesday to all Vietnam Veterans.