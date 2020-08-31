After a nearly four-hour long meeting on Aug. 24, the Hawkins County Commission voted to appropriate roughly $1,086,500 from the $1,176,739 Governor’s Local Support Grant (LSG) to provide bonuses for both the fire departments and rescue squads, remount two ambulance, add AED’s in all emergency vehicles, provide a one-time COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus to the Sheriff’s Department and extend First Utility District water access to residents near the Carter’s Valley landfill with contaminated wells.
Commission agrees to give fire departments $6,500 each
As the Review previously reported, the commission voted to earmark a total of $78,000 from the LSG to give each of the 12 fire departments a one-time bonus of $6,500 in addition to their regular annual funding.
The eight county fire departments normally receive $19,110 each, and the four city departments normally receive $17,150 each.
Commissioner Danny Alvis initially made the motion to provide each fire department with the same amount of funding as they received in the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, which included a $4,000 bonus in addition to the above regular funding.
Alvis’s original resolution would have taken this money from the county’s general fund.
Commissioner Mike Herrell then asked to amend Alvis’s resolution to give each fire department a one-time bonus of $6,500 and take the money from Governor Lee’s COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG). This would total $78,000.
No collective plan
Commissioner Metz told the Commission that he has been suggesting for quite some time that the commission hold a workshop to determine how the LSG monies be appropriated; however, this workshop never took place before over $1 million of the money was appropriated at the commission meeting.
“We’ve been tossing around an idea for a workshop on and on and on,” Commissioner Mark DeWitte added. “We’re all fighting over money. My main point is that it’s money we don’t even have yet. We’re voting to spend money that we don’t even have yet.”
Commissioner Larry Clonce then made a motion to table the resolution until September’s meeting, but it failed 12-9.
In the end, Herrell’s amendment then passed 17-4, and, after more discussion, the amended resolution passed 16-5.
$375,000 given for two remounted ambulances and AED’s
Later in the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Barrett presented a resolution to provide one-time funding of $275,000 from the LSG to Hawkins Co. EMS for the purchase of two remounted ambulances.
The resolution also stipulated that, if HCEMS ceases operations within five years following the ambulance purchase, the two purchased ambulances would then be given back to the county.
HCEMS Director Jason Murrell noted that this funding would be used to replace two of the older ambulances, rather than adding two additional ambulances to the fleet.
“We had a super well-put-together committee (the EMS exploratory committee) that met for several months and ran the numbers,” Commissioner Hannah Speaks added. “I sometimes wonder, did we just waste our time, because we’ve not done anything that they recommended. I think that’s, number one, a slap in their face. Number two, the minute my son or daughter needs an ambulance, and I know that this commission didn’t listen to a committee of well-informed individuals, $7 million in the bank won’t go far enough between radios and EMS—it’s just a mess.”
After more discussion, Clonce amended the resolution to include the purchase of AED’s (Automated External Defibrillators) to county vehicles to an amount not to exceed $100,000. This amendment passed 16-5.
At this point, County Finance Director Eric Buchanan reminded the commission that there were still other projects that might require LSG funding.
“Keep in mind that, I believe, at the forefront of most of your concerns was the radio (the failing emergency communications system),” Buchanan said. “If the radio was to not receive the emergent CDBG grant, that is an estimated $425,000. I just want that to be in everybody’s mind so that we can rank these projects and where the money is going to come from.”
The amended resolution was then approved 15-6.
Herrell then made a motion to send this resolution back to the Public Safety Committee to determine which vehicles will carry the AED’s and how the users will be trained. This motion passed unanimously.
$500,000 allotted for Carter’s Valley water line extension
As the Review previously reported, the commission voted in June to allot $500,000 of the LSG to extend First Utility District water access to residents with contaminated wells near the Carters Valley landfill. An article detailing the state of these wells and the controversy surrounding this use of the money will be linked to the online version of this article.
At the August commission meeting, Commissioner Glenda Davis presented a resolution that would have rescinded the June resolution and re-appropriated the $500,000 for public safety needs that would “benefit the entire population of Hawkins County.” Each of those intended purchases was approved in other resolutions including buying an ambulance, the AED purchases, and the HCSO bonus pay.
However, this resolution died for lack of a second and didn’t come up for a vote.
“So, these folks who need water so bad are going to get water?” asked Scott Rutledge, who owns a farm in the affected area and has worked on the water line project for years.
The gathered crowd began clapping at that point.
Metz then asked to read a statement addressing his position on the matter that read, in part, “The debate on rescinding this resolution is not an effort to block access to clean water. It’s to ensure all other funding options were exhausted and future scenarios of the same magnitude are not treated with a discriminatory bias…Pandora’s box has now been opened, and we’ll deal with the aftermath…For anyone who has taken my position as a personal attack, please know that was never my intent. You have my firm apology.”
As the Review reported, Metz announced his resignation the day after the commission meeting.
Speaks also addressed Rutledge, saying, “Thank you. You have taken this on yourself for years now and have come before this body several times. There’s no gain in it for you—you’re doing it for your fellow man. I just want to thank you for your fight in this. In my four years on this commission, as I definitely don’t intend to run again, if we got you all clean drinking water, then I’ll say that we did something good.”
The commission recessed at this point, and numerous people could be seen hugging and shaking hands.
$11,500 used for rescue squads and HAZMAT
Clonce then made a motion to amend the 2020-21 county contribution budget to add a one-time increase in funding for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad by $5,000 each, which was approved 19-2.
Herrell then made a motion to give the Hawkins County Special Response Team (HAZMAT) a one-time funding increase of $1,500, which was approved 19-2.
During the discussion of the 2020-2021 budget, Speaks also made a motion to give all full-time HCSO employees a one-time hazardous pay COVID-19 bonus of $1,000 and part-time employees a one-time bonus of $500.
Lawson told the commission that he has 123 employees, though he did not specify how many of these are part-time. If all 123 employees were full-time, this would take $123,000.
That bonus, which had been included in Davis’s rejected resolution, was approved by a vote of 11-10
All of these contributions also came from the LSG.
By the end of the meeting, the commission had already appropriated $1,086,500 of the $1,176,739 LSG grant (calculating 123 bonuses of $1,000), which only left $89,500.
Grant money arrived in Hawkins County
Though several commissioners mentioned at the meeting that the county had not yet received the LSG funding, Buchanan later told the Review that the county had, in fact, received the money at that time, but he was not yet aware of that.
He noted that his office discovered that the county had the money on Thursday, Aug, 27, but the county had had it longer. The money goes to the Trustee’s office and not directly to Buchanan. He also noted there was some confusion, as the money was labeled for the Chancery Court even though Buchanan noted that the money belongs to the county as a whole.