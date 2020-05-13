Last month, seniors at Hancock County High School received the disheartening news that our graduation would simply be a drive-through to pick up diplomas.
I am grateful for the time I have had with my classmates. However, we all agree our time was cut short. Spring sports were cancelled, prom was cancelled, and all of the crazy, fun things seniors do in their final semester of high school were cancelled.
We all know under these ‘once in a lifetime’ circumstances things are hard and confusing, and we are learning to accept them.
The seniors are hurt by the belittling of such a huge milestone in each of their lives. Surrounding school districts are making plans for more traditional ceremonies in later months. There is still the chance that these ceremonies could be cancelled due to a second outbreak of COVID-19; however, the districts are making an effort to honor their seniors in an as traditional manor as possible.
The seniors of Hancock County High School want to know why our district is not putting in the same effort. I had contacted the Director of Schools office to request to be put on the agenda for the upcoming school board meeting as a representative of the senior class. I was told that there was no need for a representative because the plans for graduation had been made. I then contacted Superintendent Tony Seal when I was unable to contact my school board member and was told in a hateful, rude rant, paraphrased, that it did not matter how the seniors feel the plan was made and would not change.
One of the best thing we have always been able to say about this county is that it supports its youth, and we would appreciate and ask that the county support us in our effort to having a more traditional graduation.
Fellow seniors interviewed in regards to this decision and situation had much to say.
A senior, who has asked to remain anonymous, said, “As it has already been said very well, students have always been taught that young people can make the difference. Yet when a young person tries to speak up, a higher up public figure shuts it down.
“To some a graduation is nothing, but to Seniors it is everything. All we ask is for a little effort. It’s been said ‘it’s the best our county can do’ or ‘be grateful for what you get and quit complaining’.
“I can speak for the Senior class in saying that we are very thankful for the idea of a ‘drive-through graduation’, however we feel our ideas should be considered. It’s not the best we can do.
“Everyone says they put forth an effort until it comes down to it and then they just want it done the easy way. Our class would be more than happy to reschedule the graduation in July in hopes that everything has cleared, despite the dates on the diplomas,” the senior concluded.
Jeremiah South, president of the local FFA chapter, says, “As a life-long student of Hancock County Schools, I would like to say that I am heartbroken that my classmates and I have lost our senior year to the Covid-19 virus. I know that this has been hard on each of us because this will be the last time many of us will ever see each other.
“We as a class have lost many things this past year, but we have each tried to hold on to the hope of having a graduation ceremony when the Covid-19 virus begins to move out of our lives.
“Sadly, these are uncertain times and none of us know when this virus will begin to fade away. Many schools have already set an attentative date for their graduation ceremony in June or July. I and my classmates had the hope that possibly our school could consider the same approach.
This past week our school board came together to decide on what to do about graduation. They concluded that graduation will continue to hold it's original date, May 23. This being the case, the school board decided that instead of a traditional ceremony, we will be receiving a parade from the elementary school to the high school and from there we will receive our deplomas and be recognized.
“While I agree that this would be the safest approach at the time for everyone involved, this does not dismiss the hurt that each senior and his or her family feel from the decision. I am in no way saying that our ceremony is more important than the health and livelihood of everyone involved, but I believe that if we use patience and understanding, we can still have the possibility of holding a graduation ceremony in the summer. If the Covid-19 virus has not began to decline, then we can continue with the plan of a graduation parade.
“I believe that everyone is looking for hope in this time of hopelessness, and by giving the seniors and their families the hope of a formal ceremony, our hearts will be at peace in knowing that everyone tried to do their very best,” South concluded.
This announcement and perceived lack of effort has disappointed and devastated the senior class of 2020.
There are other options and possibilities.
We appreciate the support of the community and the additions to the drive through graduation since the first announcement, but we still feel there is more to be done.
