This is part four in a Rogersville Review series highlighting all the new laws approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022.
This section focuses on Judiciary, Courts and Opioids.
Mental Health Treatment Act of 2022 – A new law will expand mental health court treatment programs statewide, which will help offenders with mental health challenges get their lives back on track. It will give more counties in the state the opportunity to develop mental health courts, which are proven to reduce recidivism, by allowing counties to submit applications to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for funds to develop a mental health treatment court program. The change will add 45 more mental health recovery courts to the state’s existing 82 courts. The law aims to reduce the use of jail and prison beds and other correctional services by offenders with mental health disorders by diverting them into treatment programs. More mental health courts in Tennessee will promote public safety by reducing the incidence of crimes committed as a result of mental health disorders.
Balancing power of government agencies in courts - To ensure courts no longer give deference to administrative agencies over citizens and businesses, a new law directs courts to take up cases that involve the interpretation of administrative rules “de novo”. This means a court will have to decide these cases without reference to any legal conclusion or assumption made by a previous court.
The measure directly addresses a landmark U.S. Supreme Court Decision which established the “Chevron Doctrine” in 1984. This ruling gave deference to administrative agencies in the interpretation of their own rule. The Chevron Doctrine has been responsible for expanding the administrative state at the cost of the average citizen and business.
Increasing transparency of the legal process for victims — A new measure aids victims of crimes by increasing transparency and efficiency of the criminal justice process. It expands to the courts a statewide automated victim information notification system called VINE that’s run by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. The system provides timely information about each stage of the criminal process, including custody status and criminal case information, and is available 24 hours a day over the telephone, on the internet or by email.
Establishing a task force on judicial redistricting — A new law establishes an advisory task force that will recommend a proposed statewide redistricting plan every 10 years. The task force will be appointed by the Speakers of the Senate and House, and consist of 14 members, including trial court judges, district attorneys, public defenders, and citizen members as well as the chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Civil Justice Committee. The task force must be established by July, 2025 and submit its findings by January, 2027 in order for the legislature to be able to address judicial redistricting before the next judicial election in 2030.
Ensuring judicial integrity — To ensure the integrity of judges in Tennessee, a new law adds two new qualifications for the job. The first is being in good standing with the Board of Professional Responsibility, and the second is not having been publicly censured, suspended or disbarred from the practice of law by the Board of Professional Responsibility within 10 years before the judge’s term of office for dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation. The change applies to judges of the Supreme Court, court of appeals, chancery courts, circuit courts, criminal courts and others, and is set to take effect Oct. 1, 2022.
Constitutional Amendment / Expanding opportunities for state investment – A resolution to add an amendment to the Tennessee Constitution to allow the state of Tennessee to expand its investment opportunities and maximize the value of revenues from Tennessee taxpayers was given its first approval from the General Assembly this year. Currently, the Tennessee Constitution prohibits the state from investing in stocks or funds. Therefore, the state can only invest its funds in debt instruments, such as U.S. bonds, notes and treasury bills. An amendment to the Tennessee Constitution is necessary in order to change this law and recognize greater returns on investments of taxpayer dollars. The resolution will now need to pass by a two-thirds majority again in the 113th or 114th General Assemblies, in order to appear on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November 2026. The amendment would become part of the state constitution if adopted by a majority vote in the governor’s election.
Divorce Court Proceeding — A new law authorizes a court to allow mediation between parties in a divorce proceeding to occur by video conference when appropriate.
Receiver of Estate - A new law authorizes the court to appoint a public receiver to make a recommendation on the need for a temporary or permanent receiver over an estate. A receiver is an appointed custodian of a person or entity’s assets. When a business owner passes away without a succession plan, a county legislative body has the power to appoint or elect a public administrator, a public guardian and a public trustee. But oftentimes that business falls apart and loses significant value by the time the estate reaches the courts. The law aims to preserve the value of the business by allowing a judge to appoint a receiver in the front-end of the process.
Legalizing fentanyl-test strips – To help prevent drug overdoses a new law will legalize fentanyl test strips, which are used to determine if a sample contains the opioid, are currently classified as “drug paraphernalia” in Tennessee. The law will be in effect for three years, at which point lawmakers would determine if it has been effective and will remain on the books or not. Fentanyl test strips will still be considered illegal drug paraphernalia if found on those involved in selling or manufacturing controlled substances.
Studies show that when fentanyl test strips are distributed, roughly 80% of those who use them discover the drug they’re intending to use contains fentanyl, which can be lethal in small doses. The studies show many of those people then modify their behavior by discarding the drug, taking a smaller dose or pursuing other safety measures.
Banning dangerous drug sales — A new law bans the sale of tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant and attaches to the receptors in the brain similar to opioids. Also known by its street name ‘Zaza Red’, the drug creates withdrawal similar to heroin, and has not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use in any way. The new law applies to all possible substances meant to replicate tianeptine.
Expanding access to opioid antagonists — In an effort to limit opioid overdoses in the state, new laws expand access to opioid antagonists, which are used to reverse drug overdoses. One new law requires doctors to offer a prescription for an opioid antagonist such as naloxone if the patient receives more than three days of an opiate and the doctor also writes a prescription for benzodiazepine or that patient has a known substance abuse disorder or history of overdose. Naloxone is covered by all insurance plans in Tennessee.
Another, new law enables a broader distribution of opioid antagonists such as naloxone. Roughly 40 states have passed similar bills.