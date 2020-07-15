MOORESBURG — Two persons ended up being charged with various offenses after an early-morning traffic stop on SR 31.
Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that around 3:35 a.m. on July 11, 2020, he initiated a traffic stop on a red, 1996 Dodge pickup that appeared to have no tag displayed.
The deputy said that upon stopping the truck, he made contact with the driver, Storm Sharp, a female passenger and their one year-old child, who were all in the cab of the vehicle, and two persons who were riding in the bed of the truck, James Robert Mayes, 24, of Johnson’s Ridge Road, Sneedville, and a female.
Upon approaching the vehicle, Winter said he could see a tag that, after being run through Central Dispatch, proved to be registered to a gold-colored Altima, not a red Dodge pickup.
Driver Sharp, whose age and address were not listed in the report, told the deputy that he did not have a driver’s license, with Central Dispatch confirming that his license was, in fact, revoked.
“The vehicle did not have insurance and the child was in a booster seat that was not properly placed in the vehicle,” Winter’s report states.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and as Mayes was exiting the truck, Winter said he saw “a small baggie” that he had been sitting on.
“I inspected the baggie and it contained approximately .7 gram of methamphetamine,” the report continues. “I also found a cut straw in the bed and a cut straw beside the truck. Suspect Mayes stated that the straws were his.”
After being read his Miranda rights, Mayes admitted to the deputy that the “methamphetamine was his and that he uses it”.
Sharp was arrested and charged with:
• Driving on revoked driver license;
• Unregistered vehicle;
• Violation of state’s Financial Responsibility (insurance) law; and,
• Child restraint law violation.
Mayes was arrested and charged with:
• Sale/delivery/manufacture/possession of methamphetamine; and,
• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.