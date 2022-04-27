The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Frank Wayne Tipton for tax evasion.
Special agents arrested Tipton, 56, 414 Greenland Lane, Church Hill, on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment Tuesday at his residence on Tuesday.
Tipton was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond.
The indictments allege Tipton provided false and fraudulent information to the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of two boats: a 2015 Rock Proof River Rocket; and a 2017 Rock Proof River Rocket.
“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "These indictments underscore the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."
If convicted, Tipton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.
The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dan Armstrong’s office.
Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).