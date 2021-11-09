A Bulls Gap man is facing a drug trafficking charge after he was allegedly found in possession 60 Alprazolam pills, as well as $6,953 in cash, a small amount of marijuana and one hit of LSD during a traffic stop last week.
On the evening of Nov. 1 HCSO Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson responded to a possible vehicular accident on Rt. 66S.
The driver, Jeremiah Quinton Warner, 29, 1425 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap was found to have a revoked driver’s license.
Upon searching Warner, Ferguson allegedly located an Aleve bottle containing 40.5 rectangular pills believed to be Alprazolam, as well as a bottle containing two baggies which had 10 Alprazolam pills each.
Warner was also allegedly found in possession of a baggy containing 1.6 grams of marijuana, as well as a metal pill holder which had a single square piece of paper with a design, which was believed to be a hit of LSD.
The $6,953 in cash was located in Warner’s wallet, Ferguson stated in his report.
Warner was charged with with possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I narcotics, and driving on a revoked license.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $7,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing.