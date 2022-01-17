The recent decision by the Tennessee Genera Assembly to make school board elections partisan has resulted in the addition of four Hawkins County Board of Education seats to the May 3 county primary ballot.
The four seats that come up for election this year are Districts 3, 4, 6, and 7, which until now have been non-partisan and didn’t appear on the ballot until the August general election.
As of the end of business hours Friday two of the four incumbents had picked up petitions including District 4 Tecky Hicks (I), and District 7 Judy Trent (D). No other school board petitions had been picked up as of Friday.
The District 3 seat is held by longtime board member Cathy Cradic, and the District 7 seat is held by board vice-chairperson Debbie Shedden.
The following is the updated list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had either qualified or picked up petitions as of the end of business hours Friday, Jan. 14. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted:
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, and Mark DeWitte have qualified; Kenneth William Stapleton and David Bailey (I) have picked up petitions.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie have qualified.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has qualified.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has qualified.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross has picked up a petition.
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have qualified; Chad. W. Collins picked up a petition.
As of Jan. 14 no candidates had picked up petitions for Register of Deeds.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson, and Melinda Fleishour (I) have picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita (D), Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis and William T. Tower III have qualified. Adam Greer, Charles K. Thacker and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton, Joshua Gilliam, and Phillip Wilcox have picked up petitions.
District 5: Jason Roach and Glenda Davis have picked up petitions.
District 6: Larry Clonce has qualified; Rick Brewer and Austin Ray Bradley have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, and Josh Mowell have qualified; David C. Lawson and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have picked up petitions.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips and Bradley Mercer have qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep has qualified; DeAnna Snyder has picked up a petition.
Constables
District 1: Ryan D. Christian has picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Frank Vaughan has qualified; Bryan D. Carter and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has qualified.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham has qualified; Johnny Lee Drinnon has picked up a petition.
As of Jan. 14 no constable candidates had picked up petitions for Districts 4 and 7.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.