Why did you decide to run for the office of constable?
As a lifelong Hawkins County and Mount Carmel, Tennessee resident. A desire to aid, provide and serve the community is a strong passion I enjoy doing. It is an aspiration of mine to give back to the community and assisting to make it a safer place for the children and residents to grow up and live in. I have established a background, relationships and experience working with the surrounding cities and counties law enforcement agencies which is beneficial to the community and county.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Soon I will be graduating from Columbia Southern University with a degree in Fire Service Administration and I graduated from Volunteer High School. I served as the Fire Chief and as a firefighter for the City of Mount Carmel for several years. As a firefighter, I was awarded the Medal of Honor and Valor for my duties. Also, I was elected to the office of constable to one term and was appointed by the Hawkins County Commissioners to serve a term. Over the years, as a firefighter and constable I had to deal with upset people and tense situations on many occasions. My training and experience as a constable and firefighter have allowed me to successfully de-escalate dangerous situations and maintain everyone’s safety.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Serving as a constable and firefighter, my duties included not only providing for the safety of the community which will be my top goal but also authoring reports of investigation, administrative reports process serving of court papers and whatever additional clerical reports is needed. I will work with all schools in my district and the police departments countywide. I will coordinate all law enforcement efforts and aid in teamwork to assist in keeping our kids safe.
I want to work with teachers, staff, and parents by helping our students thrive, however issues such as bullying, and narcotics must be addressed. Our youth and communities can’t live in fear or silence, so I would like to be more activity in the community before an issue arises. Intervention and education are key to keeping residents abreast to challenges we all face.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I believe that my answers to all your previous questions clearly show why I am the best candidate. My local ties to the community and Hawkins County, my experience and my maturity make me the most qualified for the position.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Honor, integrity, a heart for the position and the need to serve the citizens of Hawkins County. Our county is growing, and we must make sure we are a part of the growth and that we are building strong communities for everyone. I pledge to listen, participate and above all work with residents, police, and others to create a dialogue of safety, transparency, and opportunity. To serve the community in which we reside and love, we need to invest in additional training for the office of Constable, coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and lead by example. The safety of my family and community is #1.