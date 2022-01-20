I’ve been telling friends for months that if this Rogersville Review editor job doesn’t work out I’m going to truck driving school.
I may be kind-of half joking when I say that, but in all seriousness I’ve considered truck driving school as a viable fall back plan if I find myself jobless.
It’s really good pay and there’s a lot of demand for truck drivers right now. I’m a good driver. Good reflexes. Excellent vision. One thing that made me a good race car driver was the ability to see the wreck developing before it happened and avoid it. That might also serve me well as a truck driver.
Unfortunately plans for a new truck driving school at the Phipps Bend TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Science) suffered a recent setback when the trucking company that was going to partner with TCAT backed out.
TCAT coordinator Charles Johnson told the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Committee Wednesday it’s not that the company didn’t want to open a school at Phipps Bend.
At this time the demand for truck drivers is so high that the company couldn’t spare drivers to come teach the classes, Johnson said.
But, when one door closes, sometimes another one opens.
Johnson told the Committee that in December a proposal was made to the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee’s office for funding that would allow the Phipps Bend TCAT to start its own truck driving school.
The request is for $500,000 which would cover the cost of equipment and an instructor.
Johnson said the fate of the program now rests in the hands of Tennessee legislators and whether or not they are willing to fund the program.
During Wednesday’s meeting Committee Chairman Larry Elkins quoted a recent news report that stated there is a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers in the United States.
“We have talked with Representative Hicks and he is truly on board with us on this project,” Elkins said. “He was saddened to hear that the trucking company was is such short supply of drivers that they didn’t have enough to actually turn loose of them to offer the school.”
I’m of the opinion that $500,000 is an excellent investment to begin training truck drivers in Hawkins County.
Aside from meeting a labor demand that our country desperately needs at this time, it would also create well employed citizens earning good pay who are hopefully going to buy houses and groceries and cars in Hawkins County and contribute to the tax base.
One thing I’ve noticed that really works in situations like this is the “squeaky wheel” technique. We need to call our legislators, and contact Gov. Lee’s office asking them to support funding for the Phipps Bend TCAT truck driving school.
For Rep. Gary Hicks (assuming you don’t see him at Walmart and bend his ear there) you can call (615) 741-7480.
For Rep, Scotty Campbell who will likely soon be representing Mount Carmel and Allandale you can call (615) 741-2050.
For House Speaker Cameron Sexton you can call (615) 741-2343.
For State Sen. Frank Niceley you can call (615) 741-2061.
For Sen. Jon Lundberg who will likely be representing Hawkins County in the future call (615) 741-5761.
For Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally call (615) 741-6806
You can call Gov. Bill Lee’s office at (615) 741-2001 or send him a message by visiting the Governor’s website at: https://www.tn.gov/governor/contact-us.html
Below is the message I sent Gov. Lee, and if you want to copy and paste it when you send your own message, you’re welcome to it. If nothing else you may be helping a future unemployed newspaper editor find gainful employment.
Gov. Lee, I am writing to ask you to support a $500,000 funding request that has been made to start a truck driving school at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) in Hawkins County. The trucking company that planned on partnering with TCAT to start the school backed out due to the driver shortage. Their instructors are all on the road. There is a massive truck driver shortage in the U.S., which this school would help alleviate. Your assistance in this project would be greatly appreciated. Sincerely, (add your name).