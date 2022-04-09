East Tennessee’s premier celebration of Scottish culture and history, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, is moving to a new location at the Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy) on May 21 and 22.
The celebration features 57 clans and historical societies, nine entertainment bands, seven pipe and drum bands, 70 athletes, 22 merchandise vendors and seven food vendors.
Featuring local and national performers, the two-day festival offers multiple stages for music and historical, cultural and educational presentations. Scotch tasting seminars feature a bit of history and humor and the Border Collie demonstrations are guaranteed to amaze onlookers with their herding abilities and intense gaze.
Competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, spirited celebrations from men and women Highland dancers, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers, clan challenges like the kilted mile run, the battle axe competition and the bonniest knees contest.
“The Blount Partnership Board is working diligently with the festival this year to ensure that attendees get the most of out their talented community,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “I look forward to this festival every year and plan to attend multiple performances.”
Board member Keith Austin expects this year’s event to be the biggest success yet.
“The Scottish Festival allows people of all ages to enjoy a culture they don’t normally immerse themselves in and pays homage to the Scots Irish people that settled in the hills of eastern Tennessee during the 18th century,” Austin said. “It’s a much-anticipated event and we’re thrilled to be able to hold it in 2022 in a new and larger event space.”
Multiple ticket pass options are available from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time. Festivalgoers can save time and money by purchasing Early Bird tickets online before May 1. After that date tickets will be available at the gate the day of the festival at full price.
First responders, seniors, veterans, active-duty military and students will receive a discounted rate with ID and children under 16 are free.