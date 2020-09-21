America is seeing what seems to be a disintegration of the foundations of the nation happening right in front of their eyes. Prayer Leaders and Ministry Leaders across the nation are joining together asking the many churches to join them in a public day of prayer, fasting and repentance, asking God to hear the cries of His people and spare the nation from destruction. Tens of Thousands of people will travel to Washington DC to meet together on Saturday Sept 26. For those that can’t make the trip, Prayer Leaders are being asked to organize prayer efforts in their church or community.
Hawkins County will join this national effort by offering a “Solemn Assembly” at the town square on Saturday September 26, from 6-8 p.m. Different pastors will lead prayers, but then groups of 4-5 of those attending will be asked to join in groups and pray giving everyone the opportunity to “cry-out” to God.
Christians, believe the God who watches over us has issued Biblical warnings about following Him. They believe these warning promise blessings as long as we are following the guidance of the Bible, but when a nation turns away from that guidance, God then begins to judge that nation. According to them, if God’s people don’t respond, God allows the nation to fall to destruction. Many American prayer leaders are saying, America has reached this point.
Messianic Jewish Rabbi, Jonathan Cahn is one of the primary organizers of this day he called The Return, which will be a day of prayer, fasting and repentance. Cahn, the author of The Harbinger, The Shemitah, and the Paradigm, feels God is showing him time has run out for America if we can’t muster more of the troops than we have now. In other words in the short weeks ahead, Cahn feels we have literally one more chance to practice a Biblical mandate found in II Chronicles 7:14.
A website has been created called, TheReturn.org where groups can sign up for a simulcast which gives live coverage of the Washington event. Of One Accord will offer that opportunity from 9-4:30 p.m. that day as well as some of churches around the county. The local simulcast will be cut off to have time to get to the town square and set up for the Solemn Assembly there at 6:30 p.m.
Local prayer leaders from a Monday night community prayer effort are asking churches to make sure their members know about this opportunity to meet and pray.