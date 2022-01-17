The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) released a report to Congress which detailed the processing issues the IRS had last year. The report also gave a warning for this year’s tax season.
In late December, the IRS had 6 million unprocessed individual tax returns and 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual returns, according to the TAS. It also was had a backlog of 2 million unprocessed employee quarterly tax returns and about 5 million pieces of taxpayer mail. Some of the mail was from April.
Many people still hadn't received their refunds, and some people who filed had been waiting for nine months.
National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins said, "I am deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season."
The delayed refunds often affect low-income people who depend on the money for basic living necessities and can cause severe financial hardship.
People had visited the IRS website to check on the status of their refunds more than 630 million times in 2021. This reflects the frustration people are having concerning their refunds.
"Telephone service was the worst it has ever been," said Collins. Only about 11% of callers could get through to customer service.
“People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid delays, “said Charles Rettig, Commissioner of the IRS. People who received an economic impact payment or the advance child tax credit last year should be extra careful, Rettig added. There were 11 million math error notices that were manually reviewed. The most common problem the IRS saw was with the recovery rebate credit. People use the credit to claim money they hadn't received.
Collins said the IRS’s online tool “Where’s My Refund?” didn’t provide information on unprocessed returns or explain reasons for delays, where a return stood in the pipeline, or tell actions taxpayers could take to expedite refunds.
The IRS required an average of 199 days during 2021 to process 6.2 million responses to proposed adjustments. In fiscal 2019 the average was 74 days.
When a taxpayer responds to an IRS notice and the IRS doesn't process the response, an action can be triggered, resulting in an adverse action or withholding a refund.
Collins gave the IRS credit for issuing 478 million economic impact payments (stimulus) and 36 million advance child tax credits. They were able to complete the additional programs even though their workforce was 17% lower than it was in fiscal 2010.
The taxpayer advocate’s report warned that the recovery rebate credit and enhanced child tax credit could lead to math error notices or other discrepancies, which would delay refunds.
To help ensure an accurate tax return, keep IRS letters together in a file where they can be located when it's time to file your return. Incorrectly estimating the amounts of stimulus and advance child tax credit could cause long delays in processing your return.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com