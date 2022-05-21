Many people spend their career as auto parts store “counter men”, but few have lived it like Mark Smith.
Mark and his wife Susan are the owners of Smith Auto Parts on Colonial Road in Rogersville. It is a second-generation family business, in the same location for over 60 years.
Susan says that Mark’s father, Luke, got into the auto business in 1949. He owned two service stations. In 1951 he bought the property on Colonial Road and originally had a junkyard there. He sold new and used parts and bought scrap metal. The current building was built in 1974 and the business shifted to new parts.
Mark began coming to work with his did when he was around 10 years old.
Susan says “They say they would turn over a crate so he could see over the counter.”
Luke and his wife Daisy owned the business and worked it together. Along with raising their eight children, Daisy sometimes worked the counter at the store and kept the books until 1985.
Mark graduated from high school in 1974 and began working full time. Susan started working part time in 1984 and now is the bookkeeper for the store. Luke passed away in 1987 and Daisy in 2021.
Today Smith Auto Parts is a full-service parts store. They sell batteries, brake parts, belts and any other parts a customer might need. They also stock tractor parts.
Susan says “if we don’t have it, we can usually get it over night. Smith Auto Parts is an independent operation, and they are associated with “Parts City” which is a collective of independent dealers.
In addition to the Colonial Road location, they own two other local store, Holston Auto/NAPA on Main Street in Rogersville and Mark’s Auto Parts in Surgoinsville.
Smith Auto Parts has an in-house machine shop, and can perform all kinds of machining including turning rotors. They also make hoses in-house, including hydraulic hoses for tractors and big machines.
Mark can answer any questions a customer may have; Susan says “Mark is an encyclopedia of auto parts knowledge.” Long term customers would agree.
Smith Auto Parts has served Rogersville for three generations. Susan says “Since the start of the business in 1949, we want to thank all the customers for their business over the years.”
Smith Auto Parts is located at 342 Colonial Road. Their phone number is (423) 272-7678.