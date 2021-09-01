A survey that will be available online though the month of September is asking to public to help city, county and state officials plan improvements at local parks for the next 10 years.
Earlier this year Hawkins County was awarded a grant to create a 10 year plan for its two parks, Laurel Run Park and St. Clair Park.
Church Hill and Rogersville are also partnering in the grant so the 10 year plan that is developed will also impact their municipal parks as well.
“Part of what the company we’re working who likes to do is actually gauge what the community wants to do,” said county financial and grants assistant Whitney Good, who applied for the grant. “After they get the survey results back they’re going to actually go out and visit all the park sites, and depending on how COVID goes they may also hold a community meeting.”
This 10-year plan is required for most state grants that would help pay for improvements at the parks, and the online survey is the first step toward completing that plan.
Good added, “Our understanding from the state of Tennessee is we can’t really move forward on mini-grants for the park until we have a 10-year plan. What we were told by the state was, in the past people were applying for random park grants, getting those, and then not actually implementing what needed to be done at the park in order to continue growth.”
The survey has to be completed by the end of September, and the 10 year plan is supposed to be completed by March of 2022.
There’s a link to the survey at both the county parks Facebook Page, which is called “Laurel Run Park and St. Clair Park — Hawkins County TN”; as well as at the Hawkins Cunty official website at https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov
The survey can also be found online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Hawkins-Parks
You can also fill out a paper survey at the County Mayor’s office at 150 E. Washington Street in Rogersville. For more information call Good at (423) 272-7359.