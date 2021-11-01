Wet weather may have shrunk this year’s crowd but it didn’t dampen the spirits or the steady stream of little monsters who participated Saturday’s downtown Rogersville “Trunk-or-Treat”.
Rogersville Heritage Association director Melissa Nelson said there was a constant flow of youngsters for all three hours of the event. She estimated that about 1,000 came through.
On a pretty day Rogersville’s annual downtown Trunk-or-Treat attracts 3,000 or more children.
“Despite the inclement weather we had a large group of enthusiastic trunk or treaters,” Nelson said. “Everyone was bundled up and prepared. We were blessed with a small period of time without any rain. The drizzle came back as we were breaking down. We look forward to this event every year.”
There were about 13 decorated “Trunks” this year, as well as three downtown businesses handing out candy: Red Dog on Main, Kelley’s Heroes, and the Rogersville Local Artist Gallery.
“We are grateful to the businesses, non profits and individuals that provided a trunk, and local business that gave candy outside their door despite the forecast,” Nelson said. “We have a wonderful community.”
Costume and Trunk contest winners
Best Trunk Winners
Hawkins County Rescue Squad – Ghostbusters – 1st Place
UT Home Health – Terry Barker – 2nd Place
Chuck Smith for Assessor of Property –Beetle Juice 3rd Place.
Children Costume Contest
Age Group 1-3:
1st Place- Oakland Shanks — (Cowboy)
2nd Place- Abigail Noel — (Witch)
3rd Place- Aisley Horne- (Devil)
Age Group 4-7:
1st Place- Jaclyn Jarlton — (Dinosar)
2nd Place- Marie Mack -(Cowgirl)
3rd Place- Brianne Strine — (Princess)
Age Group 8-12:
1st Place -Rilee Courtney (Claw game)
2nd Place — Trevor Jones – (Scare Crow)
3rd Place – Ashton Staggs –(Boy white jacket silver teeth)
All photos by Sheldon Livesay