After acting City Recorder Stacy Mayes resigned on Nov. 9, citing a “toxic and disruptive work atmosphere,” the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted at a special-called meeting on the morning of Dec. 3 to hire her replacement.
Her departure was expected to be a topic of discussion at the regularly-scheduled Nov. 16 BMA meeting, but the meeting was cancelled at the last minute when the public was not given sufficient notice according to the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (or Sunshine Law).
The board voted in favor of the Personnel Committee’s recommendation to hire Vicki Turner, who has worked as the Hawkins Co. Election Commission’s Deputy Registrar for the past 13 years.
“We’ve got to get somebody hired pretty quick,” Mayor Dennis Deal said.
He noted that former front-office clerk Vickie Skelton has temporarily come back to fill in in Mayes’ absence and will assist in training Vickie Turner.
The board hired Turner at a rate of $21 per hour. After a six-month review, she will be eligible for up to a $2 per hour raise “depending on what she has learned and how efficient she is.”
Mayes, who was employed with Church hill since 2015 as Municipal court and police records clerk, was asked to take on Senior Accounting Clerk duties this past March when that employee resigned.
After City Recorder Josh Russell resigned in July, Mayes took on the duties of City Recorder as well.
“After spending seven months in City Hall diligently maintaining three positions, the work environment has become so toxic and disruptive to my personal life that I have made the decision to submit my letter of resignation,” Mayes stated in her resignation letter.
However, Deal told the Review at the time that he was not aware of any grievances or mistreatment toward Mayes.
Russell went on administrative leave on May 28, and officially resigned on July 6, after an incident involving Deal that occurred during a meeting at City Hall on May 25.
Two of five city employees who participated in that May 25 meeting made statements to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office claiming Deal became angry and threatened to shoot the employees present and then shoot himself. However, Deal has continued to deny the employees’ allegations.
Deal told the board on Dec. 3 that the Personnel Committee is still looking for a new City Recorder.
Board approves change order for park entrance construction
In other news, the board approved a change order from Goins, Rash, Cain Construction for their work on the entrance to the planned Holliston Mills Park.
The company replaced what was once a private railroad crossing with a public road that will lead into the property. This process involved boring underneath this railroad crossing to allow water and sewer lines to go to the eventual site of the sports complex.
The original contract price for the work was $326,832, but Deal told the board the change order was requested because the crew encountered a change in elevation while constructing the public entrance. Thus, an additional $36,800 was added to the contract.
The change order was unanimously approved by the board with Alderman Kathy Christian abstaining after noting “I don’t know enough about it to cast a vote.”
“We’ve got some exciting news about this park that we will share in January,” Deal added. “It is really going to be great for the city.”
A guest speaker is planned for the board’s January 18 meeting to announce the “exciting news.”
Bids for Holliston Mills park gym come in over budget
As part of the next phase in Holliston Mills Park construction, the city began bidding out the construction of the new sports complex.
Though the city had originally budgeted around $1million for the complex, Deal told the Review that the lowest bid came back at around $2 million, which is over double what they had anticipated.
“They tell me that bids are coming back high like that all across the state,” he said.
He noted that the board will discuss next steps regarding the bids at their January meeting.
Other news
The board also voted unanimously in favor of accepting a sewer line constructed in the Island View subdivision for non-government property. Deal explained that the line was inspected and approved by the city’s engineer.
“The city does this all the time,” Deal told the board. “The line is in, and now they’re wanting to turn it over to the city. The protocol for this is, we accept the line so that we own it. Then, when the customer who built it hooks on, they pay $250. After that, anyone who wants to hook onto that line in Island View will pay the normal tax fee of $19.80. Now we have sewer at Island View that a citizen paid for, and we can even put other people on it, which is a good thing.”
The board also unanimously approved Christmas bonuses for city employees. Full-time employees will receive $400 and part-time employees will receive $200.