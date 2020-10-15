Did you name your child after a celebrity, biblical hero, fictional character, or to honor a relative? Children are rarely named after someone who is notorious or disliked; how many Jezebels do you know? Solomon believed that a good name is more desirable than great riches (Proverbs 22:1). Your name identifies you and your reputation contributes to your identity. Some religions advocate changing one’s name. Cassius Clay Jr. became Muhammad Ali after converting to Islam, and Barak Hussein Obama used to be Barry Soetoro.
In biblical times, people didn’t have a last name but were additionally identified by a parent’s name, where they lived, or what they did. Simon the tanner, Demetrius the silversmith, and Lydia (a dealer in purple cloth) were known for their occupations. Names also represented the person’s purpose or the circumstances relating to their birth. Adam named his wife “Eve” because she would become the mother of all the living. Moses was named for being drawn out of the water. Hannah named her son “Samuel” because she asked the Lord for him. The apostles called Joseph “Barnabas” (which means “Son of Encouragement”) for he encouraged many people.
God intervened in naming certain babies. Zechariah was told to name his unborn son “John” (later known as “John the Baptist”), and Mary was directed to name her firstborn “Jesus.” God also renamed noteworthy people: Abram to Abraham, Sarai to Sarah, Jacob to Israel, Solomon to Jedediah, and Simon to Cephas (translated Peter). Each one of these name changes had meaning.
So what’s the significance of names today? Politicians have resorted to name-calling with the intention of characterizing or belittling a person. The terms “racist,” “Nazi,” and “hater” are used so often and inappropriately that the words have lost their impact. In contrast, Jesus repeatedly called the Pharisees “hypocrites” and added “blind guides,” “brood of vipers,” and “whitewashed tombs.” And Jesus gave His reasons (Matthew 23).
Identity theft of given names is still a worldwide problem, but not for the Lord. Jesus knows every person’s name and distinguishes who are His. For those who believe in Him, Jesus declared, “I will never blot out his name from the book of life, but will acknowledge his name before my Father and his angels” (Revelation 3:5). Jesus told us to rejoice if our name is written in heaven because everyone whose name is written in the book of life will be delivered from the lake of fire (Revelation 20:15).
Everyone would like his/her name to be highly regarded. But do you value and respect God’s name? The third commandment states, “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the Lord will not hold anyone guiltless who misuses His name” (Exodus 20:7). God’s name is often misused when people swear. And the phrase “Oh my God!” is heard everywhere and seen abbreviated “OMG” on Facebook. Whether something good or bad happens, that phrase is flippantly used. Using God’s name frivolously or in a curse is so common today that we fail to realize how serious it is. Plus, the Lord’s Prayer includes the phrase, “hallowed be thy name.” God is holy and His name should be revered, honored, and used appropriately in discussion or worship. Those who abuse and disrespect God’s name are held accountable. Jesus said, “But I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken” (Matthew 12:36).
Only Jesus’ name is to be glorified. “God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow…and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:9-10). Peter preached, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Because of His identity, Jesus instructed us to pray in His name (John14&16).
Have you experienced the power of praying in Jesus’ name? Is your name written in heaven, in the book of life?