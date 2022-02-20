Since the office was established in 1789, there have been 49 vice presidents of the United States.
In the beginning, the vice presidency went to the person who received the second most votes for president in the Electoral College. But after the tied election of 1800, the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution provided a separate elector ballot for the vice president.
Nine vice presidents have become president because the president died, resigned or was impeached and removed from office. Here are some other vice presidents who were elected to the highest office in the land.
John Adams
John Adams (1735-1826) was the first vice president of the United States, serving under George Washington. He was elected president in 1796. He was the only member of the Federalist party to serve as president. He served one term in office and was succeeded by Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) was Adams’ rival. He also served as vice president under Adams before being elected in 1800. He had two vice presidents, Aaron Burr and George Clinton.
Martin Van Buren
Martin Van Buren (1782-1862) was the eighth vice president of the United States and the eighth president of the U.S. Known as the Little Magician, Van Buren endured the panic of 1837 and the ensuing worst depression in U.S. history up to that time.
Richard Nixon
Richard Nixon (1913-1994) was vice president under Dwight D. Eisenhower who was later elected president. His administration saw the Vietnam War, the first manned moon landings and was the first president to resign following the Watergate scandal.
George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush (1924-2018) was vice president under Ronald Reagan before being elected president and taking office in 1989. He was the first incumbent vice president elected president since Martin Van Buren in 1836.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden (born 1942) was Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms. He was elected president in 2020 on the Democratic ticket with Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, as his running mate. Biden is the oldest person to become president at age 78.