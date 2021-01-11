Shirley Graham

Shirley Richardson Graham, age 83, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 following a period of declining health. She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. Shirley was retired from the Hawkins County Chancery Court as Clerk and Master. She was a member of Hasson Chapter No. 179 Order of the Eastern Star. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Graham; parents, Newt and Jessie Johnson Richardson; sisters, Norma Rutledge and Nadine Nolen and brothers, Charles Richardson, L. B. Richardson and James Richardson.
Survivors include her sons, David Graham and wife, Wanda of Kingsport, Kevin Graham and wife Michelle of Rogersville and Colonel Philip Graham and wife Wendi of O'Fallon, IL; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and brother, Kyle Richardson and wife, Joyce of Kingsport.; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Price officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Highland Cemetery.
