Rogersville Health Department to host annual baby shower

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn-The Rogersville Health Department will be hosting their Annual Baby Shower.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s baby shower will be a drive-through event. Participants will remain in their car to increase social distancing in maintaining a safe event.
The baby shower is scheduled for Friday, September 18 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In case of rain the shower will be rescheduled for Friday, September 25. This event is open to all expecting mothers and new moms. Please plan to come by and visit with our staff and community partners. There will be plenty of information and prizes.
To learn more about the Annual Baby Shower or other services please contact your local health department by calling the Hawkins County Health Department (Rogersville) at 423.272.7641.