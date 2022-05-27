The Firing Squads from Rogersville VFW Post #9543, Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683 and Church Hill VFW Post #9754 presented the rifle salute during the 2020 Veterans Day ceremony. Funeral details from the three VFWs also preside over military funerals where they perform the same rifle salue.
The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to use COVID stimulus funding to purchase a new van for the Church Hill VFW, and a new van for the Bulls Gap VFW for the purpose of transporting military funeral details.
Commissioner Jason Roach had proposed the resolution earlier this year, although the original resolution was based on a local quote which set the cost at approximately $44,000 each.
Roach’s original resolution was pulled, however, so that it could be determined if the state bid that is available to all Tennessee governmental agencies could be used for the purchase.
On Monday Roach told the commission that the current state bid for the van needed by the two VFWs is $30,667 each, and can be used for buying vans for the two VFWs.
“It came in quite cheaper than what the original quote was from the dealership that we received a quote from,” Roach said. “The state bid is much more agreeable. In addition to that I would be agreeable to add a rider to this resolution that if APPA Covid money is not appropriate for this purpose that this resolution be null and void.”
The commission approved an amendment voiding the resolution if it is determined that COVID funds can’t be used for the purchase.
There was also discussion about the state bid expiring and possibly coming back higher on the re-bid.
An amendment by Commissioner Mike Herrell to set a cap of $45,000 per van was approved, and then the amended resolution was aproved 19-0.
The vans are needed by both the Bulls Gap and Church Hill VFWs for when they preside as color guard over the funerals of Hawkins County vets. Although the Rogersville VFW doesn’t have a funeral detail, its members generally fall in with one of the other two VFWs for their funeral details.
Roach noted that the current vans used by both VFWs are in disrepair and need to be replaced.
The funeral service, which is provided at no cost to the families of vets, includes a 21 gun salute, playing of Taps, a Chaplain, and the presentation of an American flag to the deceased vet’s closest living relative.
The vans are needed to transport the VFW funeral details to the cemetery along with their gear. The two VFWs presided over a combined total of 70 funerals in 2020, and another 70 in 2021.