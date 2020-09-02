Hancock County saw several new faces take office, as the government officials who won the Aug. 6 county general election were sworn in on Aug. 31.
Mike Gibson, Chairman of the Sneedville/Hancock Community Chamber and Partners, began the event with a welcome, which was followed by an invocation from Rev. Alonzo Collins.
Bobby Johnson, Hancock County Commission Chairman, then led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Judge Floyd W. Rhea swore in each official.
New elected officials
In county-level races, Assessor of Property Bill Seal, who was unopposed in that race, won re-election to another term, and two new faces took their seats on the Hancock Co. Board of Education.
In District Two, Jamie Stanifer defeated challenger Evan W. Seal by a vote of 165 to 156. Stanifer will replace outgoing BOE member Carl Reed.
In the District Five race, Jerry W. Hopkins won re-election in an uncontested race. Hopkins will replace outgoing BOE member Jeff Stapleton.
Charlie W. Cole won the District seven Constable seat after receiving 92 votes as opposed to Monte J. Morse II’s 33. No candidate qualified for the District five Constable seat. The following individuals won uncontested Constable races: Doug Lamb in District one; Willie Neil Lamb in District two; Gary Lynn Nichols in District three; Ricky K. Johnson in District four; Stevie Joe Sizemore in District six.