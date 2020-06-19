I read an article detailing the Hawkins County Board of Education (BOE) decision regarding repair of the Volunteer High School (VHS) football field. Of two options apparently available to the BOE, one costing $240,000 and the other costing $593,000 the BOE chose the $593K option.
The article then said (paraphrasing here) that when the BOE authorizes a major capital expenditure at one of the two county high schools, “it matches that effort at the other. That means that Cherokee will have to receive artificial turf as well, which is estimated to cost $605,000, despite the fact that by all accounts Cherokee’s field is in excellent condition.” I was stunned to read this.
Why, during a time when the county budget is overspent, when the Sheriff’s budget request is slashed, when the County Commission refuses to authorize funds for another ambulance for the EMS (and cannot spend time to discuss recommendations to improve county EMS), is the county going to spend $605K to tear up and replace a perfectly good athletic field at Cherokee?
Is there a law that mandates spending money at one county high school just because you spent it at another, regardless of the need for such an expenditure?
The BOE and Commission would do well to think a little harder on this action.
Patrick Shipwash
Rogersville
