One of two suspects in a rash of auto burglaries at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park fled on foot during a HCSO traffic stop in Rogersville and was tasered before being taken into custody.
Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that on Aug. 17 he observed video surveillance which showed the male and female occupants of a red Chevy sedan with a black roof and trunk burglarizing vehicles at Phipps Bend.
Around 11 p.m. that night Rogersville Police Department Officer Andy Banks spotted a vehicle matching that description on E. Main Street in Rogersville, and initiated a traffic stop.
Winter reported that the driver attempted to flee, but he pulled his patrol car in front of the suspect vehicle and boxed it in.
At that point the driver, Hunter Allen Castle, 31, 315 Frisco Avenue, Church Hill, exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested after being tasered and a brief struggle, and was found with a meth pipe in his pocket, Winter reported.
Castle’s passenger, Haley Michelle LaDuke, 29, 5148 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, remained in the vehicle during the foot chase and was detained. Winter reported that a baggie containing a half gram off meth was located in LaDuke's wallet.
“After being arrested Castle spontaneously stated that hopes Haley blames all the burglaries on him,” Winter said.
Castle was charged with evading arrest by foot, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license. LaDuke was charged with meth possession.
Other charges pertaining to the burglary investigation are pending.
Angry boyfriend admits to causing wreck
Dakota Wayne Robinette, 27, 812 Burnwind Court, Kingsport, was arrested on Aug 16 and charged with vehicular assault after he admitted to intentionally crashing a car also occupied by his girlfriend.
When HCSP Cpl. Mike Allen responded to the crash on 11-W at the Zion Hill Road intersection where he found the girlfriend, who owns the vehicle, seated on the ground behind the vehicle bleeding from a laceration on her ankle.
Allen reported that Robinette, who was driving, admitted he was angry because she was texting her ex-boyfriend, and he “jerked the steering wheel” in anger. Robinette told Allen he lost control of the vehicle, which slid sideways and struck a tree.
Laundromat preacher possessed by demons, meth
Geoffrey Charles Glatt, 27, 1366 Webster Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with public intoxication after he admitted to police he’d used meth prior to preaching and disturbing customers at a Rogersville laundromat.
RPD Officer Wes Seals response to the Locust Street laundromat on a complaint of a man screaming, where he reported finding Glatt in an aisle holding a Bible and screaming out scripture. Glatt told Seal he was “preaching the word of God” because he was “possessed by Demons”.
Seal reported that Glatt showed signs of being intoxicated on a stimulant drug due to sweating profusely, paranoia, and pinpoint pupils. Glatt later stated he’d used meth two days earlier and couldn’t sleep because the demons won’t let him.
Squatter went to Mooresburg school on meth
Lisa Renea Price, 44, 550 Lee Highway, Rogersville, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and public intoxication after she went to Mooresburg Elementary School and reported a domestic situation.
Deputy Tristan Pettiecord responded to the school where Price told him she had climbed out of a window to get away from her boyfriend. Price admitted she’d used meth, and initially wouldn’t tell where she lived. When she did reveal her address, Pettiecord discovered it was a vacant property posted “no trespassing”
Price later gave a statement to Pettiecord that she went into the house because she was running from people. Pettiecord then found evidence that Price had been staying in the basement of the house without permission.
Amazon hacker scam costs woman $6,000
A 27-year-old Rogersville woman told HCSO Sgt. Sam Without on Aug. 17 that she was scammed out of $6,000 after receiving an email from Amazon that her account was hacked.
The woman reported that she was advised by “Amazon” that she needed to update her info and pay a service fee. Her bank reported on Aug. 17 that several transactions had occurred on her account resulting in $6,000 worth of withdrawals.
She reported that the bogus Amazon representative identified himself as Mark Williams from California, but there was no to the information about the suspect available.
Deputy interrupts alleged meth rendezvous
Danny Ray Hunley, 50, 418 Elm Springs Road, Church Hill; and Christopher Stewart Belcher, 50, 130 Hoskins Lane, Church Hill, were each arrested Aug. 12 on meth related charges as a result of a traffic stop on New Canton Road.
Deputy Isaac Hutchins stopped a Dodge Stratus after recognizing the driver, Hunley, who he knew to have a revoked driver’s license. Hunley, who was found in possession of 1.7 grams of meth and a pipe, stated he was meeting his friend Belcher, who subsequently drove up. Hunley was charged with meth possession, driving on a revoked license 12th offense, registration violation and no insurance.
Upon being searched Belcher was found in possession of 1.9 grams of meth and a handgun, and was charged with meth possession and possession of a firearm during a felony.
BOLO driver brought drugs into jail
Bradley Wayne Suffridge, 30, 2095 Kingswood Drive, Morristown, was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with failure to maintain due care, driving on a suspended license, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction into a penal institution.
Deputy Jesse Williams stated in his report he was patrolling 11-W when he spotted a BOLO black Honda wanted in Granger County. Williams reported observing the Honda turn toward Choptack Road, but miss the road and drive into the grass before a traffic stop was conducted.
A scale for weighing drugs was found in the vehicle, and Williams reported that upon booking Suffridge not jail he was found in possession of an unspecified amount of meth and one Buprenorphine strip.
DUI driver arrested after leaving McDonald's
Sabrina Mae Vigil, 30, 411 Watterson Street, Rogersville, was sentence on Aug. 18 in Hawkins County Sessions Court to 48 hours in jail, 11 months and 29 days probation and 96 hours of community service, as well as $2,194 in fines and fees after pleading guilty to DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.
The charges stemmed from her arrest Aug. 16 by Deputy Bryan Adams who observed her turn north onto Rt. 66 from the Rogersville McDonalds parking lot, striking the curb, crossing the fog line twice into the emergency lane, and then overcorrecting again, almost striking the grass divider at the Main Street exit.
Adams said Vigil admitted to taking prescribed Subutex and Klonopin, and as well as having a handgun tucked in the small of her back. Her charge of possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person was dismissed, but the gun was forfeited to the HCSO.