Why did you decide to run for this office?
When Judge Wright told me he would not seek re-election, I knew our district was losing a judge who stood for fairness, impartiality, integrity, and justice. I have stood for those principles as an Assistant District Attorney for the past eight years and wanted to ensure voters had such an option when I publicly announced my campaign on July 1, 2021.
It has been an honor to protect and serve my home district as Assistant District Attorney, but I believe I can better protect and serve my home as the next Circuit Court Judge for the 3rd Judicial District, Part II.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
After graduating from Greeneville High School, I earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Tusculum College and my law degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. While in college, I worked in the kitchen at the then Greeneville restaurant Bellacinos, and then, on the golf course at Link HIlls.
In 2004, I was a Founding Member and Director of Communications of the College Repurblicans at Tusculum College. Following graduation from College, I interned for Senator Steve Southerland during the 2005 legislative session. The next two legislative sessions I worked with the government relations firms of Smith, Johnson and Carr and Johnson and Poss, respectively. In 2006, between legislative sessions,
I successfully managed Sen. Steve Southerland’s first re-election campaign. During law school, I twice clerked during the summer for the Nashville Civil Litigation firm of Howell & Fisher, PLLC and once for the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Then, following graduating from law school, I successfully managed Sen. Southerland’s second re-election campaign in 2010.
Immediately following the November general election, I opened my own practice in Greeneville where I handled divorce, child custody, child support, juvenile, personal injury, contract, estates, developer liability, tax, trust, and criminal defense cases.
While practicing in Greeneville, I was also fortunate to help my father, Jim Mercer, with some of the matters he dealt with as the Tusculum City Attorney. In the beginning of 2013, I took a job as an Associate Attorney with Howell & Fisher, where I handled civil litigation from medical malpractice, workers compensation, personal injury, wrongful death, municipal defense, utility defense, contract, to false arrest and excessive force defense for law enforcement officers.
In late 2014, I accepted an offer from District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong to work as one of his Assistant District Attorneys and have been honored to protect and serve this community since.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My top goal is always to be just, fair, and impartial in the administration of the law. When I first became a prosecutor, several elder prosecutors from across the state told me that “we must wear the white hat”, and I do not intend to change that goal if elected.
Second, I constantly strive to be efficient and conservative with the State’s resources, and will work tirelessly to continue that trend in the administration of the Court’s business, especially with regards to child custody matters. Third, I pride myself on being available to law enforcement any time of day. I have answered many calls all hours of night concerning tragedy in our community and to aid law enforcement in obtaining search warrants.
I will continue to be available to law enforcement anywhere and anytime to keep our community safe. These are my top three goals now, and I believe the law enforcement officers I work with will tell you the same. Accordingly, I hope to prove to the voters of this district that I was worthy of their votes.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
As one of your Assistant District Attorneys, I have put the safety and protection of our community and our people above my personal life for the last eight years, and will continue to do so if elected. That being said, and you can confirm this with my wife, I also work tirelessly to take care of my wife and my children.
My family and your families are the reason I do what I do now, and why I am seeking this position. Moreover, I have handled most every type of case that will come before this court, and in courts all across East and Middle Tennessee and even into Memphis, and from the trial court through appeal up to the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Furthermore, I am the only candidate with prosecutorial and legislative experience. Finally, I am conservatives and believe judges should enforce the law as written.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am dedicated and passionate about serving our community, and I have experience that no other candidate has in this race. I have prosecuted cases in all four counties of this district, and it has been such an honor to protect and serve my fellow community members. My family settled in Greene County before Tennessee was a state.
I was born here, raised here, went to school here, and decided to raise my family here. East Tennessee truly is God’s Country, and with your help I will go to work every day to keep it that way. I need your help, and I humbly ask for your votes.