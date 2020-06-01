NASHVILLE — The Tenn. Dept. of Human Services is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state.
These rules will impact customers coming into state offices for scheduled in-person appointments beginning Monday, June 1, 2020. The new guidelines include:
• Arriving alone to drop-off or pick-up documents or take part in scheduled in-person appointments.
• Wearing a mask or cloth face covering.
• Answering COVID-19 health screening questions and passing a temperature check.
• Maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.
• Not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Since late March, TDHS offices have been open to customers on an appointment-only basis and this policy will continue to be in effect. Additionally, some interview requirements have been temporarily waived for individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
Customers filing initial applications and recertifications are not required to visit an office provided their identity has been verified and all other mandatory verifications have been completed.
