Through the years, legends have labeled “Wild Bill Sizemore” a vengeful murderer but history has made his image larger than life.
Through the generations as historians have researched Sizemore’s story sometimes it has been hard to distinguish fact from fiction. Truth or legend the saga of William Owen Sizemore is an interesting and often tragic tale.
Bill was born on November 22, 1833 in the Pumpkin Valley section of Stringtown just across Clinch Mountain. His father James was a shoe maker, a trade he learned from his father Owen Sizemore. In later years Bill also became a cobbler and earned a fair living traveling around making shoes for various families in Hawkins County.
In 1854 Bill married Louisiana Alvis a lovely young girl from Alum Well. In those days the Sizemore’s were highly respected in that neck of the woods.
Many of them were proud descendants of the ancient Cherokee and had lived contentedly in that section of the county for many years. But unbeknownst to them trouble was brewing just around the corner and the world as they knew it would never be the same. In May of 1860 Bill’s grandfather Owen was found brutally murdered at a still house in Hancock County. Then in April of 1861 the War Between the States erupted and the United States was torn asunder.
In August of 1861 Bill Sizemore joined 2nd Ashby’s Tennessee Cav. E Co-CSA but he was discharged in June the following year supposedly because he was over 35 although Census records show that Bill was only 29 years old in 1862. He returned to Hawkins County and his trade as a shoemaker. During that time he made several pairs of shoes for the local Confederate troops but he was still being harassed by them.
Shortly afterwards he enlisted with the Union army and eventually ended up a 1st lieutenant in Company K, 13th Tennessee Cavalry Volunteers. Three years into the war, Bill was devastated when he received the news that his brother Henry had been captured by a band of Confederate soldiers and taken to a prison camp at Bunker’s Hill. Henry was executed on June 4, 1864.
It was as if the Civil War had cursed the Sizemore family especially Bill and set in motion a strange and destructive chain of events that would continue for many years to follow. Throughout the Civil War Guerilla bands from both sides sprang up in Hawkins County. These gangs of terrorists were also known as bush whackers or bush men.
One of the Confederate bands was led by William Owens who was anti-union and a Union band was led by Bill Sizemore who blamed the Confederates for the death of his brother Henry. Legend claims that Sizemore’s band was made up of runaway slaves, outlaws, deserters, Melungeons and anyone fleeing conscription. Sometimes the two bush whacking mobs clashed with each other.
William Owens gang attacked Sizemore’s men in October of 1864 and he retaliated six months later in the spring of 1865, killing four of Owens men at Flora’s Ferry just a few miles west of Rogersville. Enemies of Bill Sizemore including members of Bill Owens band sought revenge on him in the worst way possible.
On April 1, 1865 four days after Sizemore or his gang shot and killed the men at the ferry, Bill’s 16 year old brother Christopher (Kit) the youngest was working on their family farm in Poor Valley near Klepper’s Chapel when he was overtaken by bushwhackers. When Kit couldn’t tell the whereabouts of Bill because he didn’t know, he was murdered in cold blood.
Some said the Sizemore Curse had claimed yet another innocent life. Legend says that after his brother’s death Bill Sizemore swore vengeance of a rebel’s life for each hair of Kit’s head and tradition states he reportedly killed 57 confederates. Because of his outrageous killing sprees he became known as “Wild Bill”.
The following is an excerpt from an 1892 article in the Rogersville Herald:
“At one time near the close of the war, some federal troops at Rogersville had with them seven rebel prisoners. Bill and his gang came to town and Bill himself strode to where these prisoners were and shot every one down with his pistols. It was these sort of cruel and blood thirsty acts, contrary to the code of warfare, but excused after the war was over, that fitted them to lead the desperado life after the war”.
The preceding story may have been one of the legends as old records have Sizemore serving as Constable for the town of Rogersville. On October 11, 1867 in front of the court house in Rogersville, Bill Sizemore was shot 3 times in the back of the head by his cousin and fellow bushwhacker Iredell C. Willis.
The two had been involved in legal disputes and Willis developed a grudge against his former friend and comrade. Wild Bill was taken back to his home in Alum Well and many historians believe he was buried there in an unmarked grave.