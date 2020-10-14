Evelyn Carpenter

Evelyn Altom Carpenter, born January 21, 1928, as the youngest and only daughter of the late William Edward and Bessie Kirkpatrick Altom, passed away at her home on October 13, 2020.
She was a member of the Prices Grove Baptist Church before moving her membership to the Rogersville First Baptist Church where she actively served for 70 years.
A 1945 graduate of Rogersville High School and Harrill Business School, she was employed at the Hawkins County Clerk's office and the First National Bank prior to joining her husband, James Virgil Carpenter, in starting Carpenter Construction Company in 1960. After his passing in 1987, she continued to operate the business through 2018.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, James David and Lucile Altom, Rod and Faye Altom, Warren and Ailene Altom, William "Bill" and Mary Altom, Frank and Melba Altom, Malcomb and Mae Altom, as well as, Issiac "Jack" and Mary Lena Altom.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Ann Carpenter Bradley and husband, George "Bud", David Virgil Carpenter and wife, Camille. Grandchildren include James David Lyons and wife, Ashley, AnnaLysa Carpenter Kimball and husband, Josh, David Evan Carpenter and wife, Christin, and William "Will" Patrick Carpenter. Great grandchildren, James Conner Lyons, Nolan Gregory Kimball, Bennet David Carpenter, Sadie Rose Kimball, Emery Shea Carpenter, Henry James Carpenter, and yet to arrive, Hazel Kimball were her sunshine. Step grandchildren she embraced included Sarah Bradley Sexton, and Elizabeth, Ben, and Bret Bradley. She departs leaving immediate family members Scottie Carpenter Brooks, Mona Carpenter Wylie, Patsy Carpenter Boyd, and Howard Klepper, along with many cousins, as well as, dear friends. A special embrace goes out to Phillis Pack, Joan Nichols, and the late Jean Richardson for being the sisters Evelyn always wanted.
In addition, our love and profound appreciation goes to our newly adopted family members, Callie Peterson, Desrae Smallwood, Carol Masters, Garland Long, Christy Bledsoe, Kimberly Mullis, and Mary Royston for the care and blessings they brought to our home.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Rogersville First Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Pallbearers will be James Lyons, Evan Carpenter, Bud Bradley, Josh Kimball, Will Carpenter, and Rex Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be her entire church family and friends. The family has asked all those attending the services to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rogersville First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.