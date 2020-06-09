JUNE 11
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN will meet at Occasions on the Square, 12 p.m. Guest speaker is Tim Hill, candidate for U.S. Congress.
JUNE 13
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather outside at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m., for grief support. For more information call 865-679-1351 or listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
JUNE 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD meeting, 3:30 p.m.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING, in the Meeting Room of the Admin. Bldg., 8:30 a.m. John Metz, Chairman.
HAWKINS CO COMMISSION BUDGET AND EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING, immediately following the Budget Committee Meeting, in the Meeting Room of the Admin. Bldg. John Metz and Keith Gibson, Chairman.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET HEARING, immediately following the Education Budget Review, in the Meeting Room of the Admin Bldg., for the purpose of reviewing Draft #2 of the FY 2020-21 Budget. John Metz, Chairman.
JUNE 16
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, 155 Parker Dr., Morristown, at 10: a.m.
JUNE 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY’S REAGAN DAY DINNER: at the American Legion Bldg., E. Main St., Rogersville, at 6 p.m. Reserved tickets are required and on sale now at $40 each from Nancy Barker.
JUNE 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION meets at 9 a.m.
JUNE 28
LAWSON FAMILY REUNION: Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information 309-267-0259.
REVIVAL at Fishers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Chip McLain and Bro. Jamie Stewart helping.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
