SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Courthouse grounds are all decked out with posters, photos and ‘yard signs’ — thanks to Hancock Co. Director of Schools Tony Seal's office — honoring the Class of 2020 of Hancock Co. High School. Jennifer Yount said she asked County Mayor Thomas Harrison for permission to use the Courthouse grounds to honor the grads and he readily agreed. In addition to the seniors, placards and photos honoring all graduates — including pre-K — have also been erected. Graduating seniors will be recognized in a parade (weather permitting) through downtown Sneedville on Saturday, May 23 starting between 9 to 9:30 a.m. Parents, siblings, friends, other family members and supporters are encouraged to turn out, line the streets and cheer on the seniors as the caravan of vehicles makes its way to the High School where diplomas will be conferred beginning at 10 a.m. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated social distancing guidelines, attendance in the school’s parking area will be VERY LIMITED AND RESTRICTED, and persons are referred to Principal Mitch Cantwell’s letter elsewhere in this issue for guidelines that students and others will be expected to observe and respect while attending the ceremony.

