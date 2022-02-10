Although there probably won’t be concerts at Rogersville City Park on the Fourth of July this year, two longtime event organizers are planning on another massive fireworks display.
Longtime event planners Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte came out of retirement last year to make sure there was a huge fireworks show in 2021. They are seeking to do the same in 2022.
“We can’t just sit idly and not have some sort of celebration on the 4th of July” said Jones. “We are going to try and pull off another big fireworks show again this year.”
DeWitte added, “No one has stepped up to try and do the Celebration so we decided, much like last year, that we just can’t let it completely die out.”
Jones and DeWitte both know there is no way to have a big name entertainer and the huge all day show they used to do — what with such short notice and with a pandemic still going.
Contact has been made with Bob, Garret and Julie Smith with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company and at the least, a huge fireworks show can be planned like they did last year.
“Hopefully we will continue to get our great community support and get some big financial backing to put on a fireworks show like we did last year” Jones said.
Both agree with the pandemic still ongoing and not knowing what the situation will be in July, plans will have to be made accordingly and with continued caution.
“We will look into having a sound system for the fireworks soundtrack and possibly a DJ again this year” Jones added.
The plan is to do the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration fireworks on Monday, July 4th.
Though no formal meetings have been planned at this time, more news will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.
“Anyone who would like to be a major sponsor for at least a huge fireworks show can contact me so we can get another year rolling,” said Jones.
Jones can be reached at 423-272-3150.
“We run the 4th of July Celebration through our 501c3 nonprofit organization Four Square, Inc. so contributions or portions thereof may be wholly or partially tax deductible,” according to Mark DeWitte, who is the treasurer.
If you would like to help out, you can mail your donation to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration at P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
“Help us continue a part of the Rogersville tradition with the big fireworks show on the 4th of July”.