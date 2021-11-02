The third annual Arts and Crafts Silent Auction to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7 at the ‘Chelaque Estates Pavilion’ in Mooresburg.
All proceeds will go to the Hawkins County Humane Society. The event takes place 2-4 p.m.
HCHS board president Dave Toll reported that as of Oct. 29 there was already more than 75 locally made arts and crafts creations to be to auctioned.
“There are also many valuable items to auction and/or raffle from local merchants,” Toll said. “They will also include a Yard Sale during the event. This has been one the Humane Society’s better fundraisers.”
Toll added, “There will be plenty of appetizers, wine, beer and sodas available during the silent auction. This auction will be a great way to see some of our county artists and to get great artwork for you or as nice holiday
Many of the items to be auctioned will be posted on the HCHS’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/HCHS37857/
If you would like to provide a bid on an item but cannot attend, please contact the Humane Society and you can submit ‘proxy bids’.
Note, no items are planned to be shipped but can be obtained in person at the Auction or directly from our animal shelter.
“Please help support this auction and any other animal shelter fund raising activities,” Toll said. “Currently the Humane Society helps transition each year approximately 700 cats and dogs per year to new homes. HCHS is a ‘No Kill’ facility working hard to save all of our county companion animals.”
Toll added, “The Humane Society is poor with only a small proportion of income from adoptions and local governments. The Humane Society has older facilities and kennels with limited space. They rely upon fundraising activities such as this one to meet expenses. Over the last year worsened by pandemic effects — more strays and less donations — we are about $9,000 in the negative so far this year.”
The public is encouraged to attend, but is asked to register ahead of the via email at: hchs37857@gmail.com or by calling Toll at (410) 279-9799.