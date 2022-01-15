Well this intrepid roving reporter had to scramble to get my column done by deadline as my original idea fell through.
So I tried Candy at Mountain Star but she wasn’t prepared because her Christmas merchandise was still on display and she said Glen never cleans.
At least he makes good cider as I can attest it’s delicious. Tossed around a few ideas with him in the book nook at Mountain Star and headed across the street to Oh Henry’s Restaurant.
The girls welcomed me when I explained the situation and let me take some pictures. There were some handsome gentleman in the large dining area having lunch so I chatted with them but they said no names just pics lest they might be incriminated .
No problem because Danny Henry is just down the street at Alternative Judicial Services and is a probation officer as well as owner of O’Henry’s.
I chatted with David Henry manager of O’Henry’s who said he had been there over half his life. Not much of a talker himself he directed me to Danny who is a friend of mine on Facebook.
We talked over old times with him reminding me that O’Henry’s is located where the Burger Bar used to be. And the Windex popcorn Miss Miller had at the Roxy we both remembered and had a good laugh.
Danny said the restaurant opened in March of 1991 (the year I moved to Saudi Arabia) and has been operating continuously in this location since it was purchased by Jean Henry from Charles Trent who moved to Lexington Kentucky. Always consistently doing business family style with all the kids at some point working there.
Mom Jean always had Christmas breakfast at the restaurant traditionally until she passed but hired Joni Adams as a waitress before she did. Interestingly, she worked at the Burger Bar running it for years.
Glen Hobbs added a few stories but I figured I better leave them out of my column. Danny told a few as well that best remain unwritten for the time being. But he fondly remembered his mom saying she was the glue that held the place together and it’s still sticking years later.
Danny said, ”Our first customer when we opened was Scott Fields. He worked at the Rogersville Water Department. He got eggs, country ham, and biscuits with gravy. He and Debbie still eat supper with us about every night.”
He added, ”During the years we were the venue for several Republican events and had several notable politicians including Congressman Jimmy Quillen, Senator Fred Thompson, Senator Bill Frist, Governor Don Sundquist , and Senator Lamar Alexander.”
After my visit I posted pictures online and Robin Norville Pearson said.”You are at one of my breakfast spots. Oh Henry’s.” To which Ralph Hankey replied,”Yes. they have absolutely awesome breakfast! Great prices also.” I said,”My ex boyfriend always got the egg sandwich and I had the BLT when we used to go before art class when Christine Fore was my art teacher. Apparently Ralph loved the BLT’s too because he said they were slamming but Robin isn’t playing around she gets the rib eye steak and egg whites.
Everyone seems to agree that Cordell is the employee of the year including himself. Ralph told me he’s been in a couple of times and this guy right here who waited on me is awesome. Lisa Russell Way said,”He is my favorite waiter.” Well he’s also my choice so it’s unanimous.
The Original Neanderthal was spotted at O’Henry’s enjoying a burger and a club sandwich saying support your community and small businesses.
Also a couple of family friends were there Bob Stapleton and Mary Cook from Stanley Valley. She dated my uncle Hobart Ferrell who was an avid Burger Bar fan.
While I was at the restaurant Amanda Pearson was behind the counter cooking and Misty Graves and Joni Adams were waitressing. Later I went back after shift change and Cordell Henry who is turning 19 years old next week and won the best waiter in the Rogersville Review was waiting tables while 17 year old Macy Henry was cooking and she loves it.
Danny gave me a list of all the kids. Ricky, Debbie, Danny, David, and Darren. Dad — Bug Henry who all worked alongside mom Jean. The grandchildren Joseph and Joshua who are Rick’s boys. Rebecca Jones and Sarah Kenner Deb’s girls.
Cordell and Macy David’s kids. Rick’s wife Lydia and David’s wife Kristy both worked in the restaurant. 3 of the great grandchildren Joseph’s daughter Savannah and Joshua’s 2 boys Damian, Hunter and his daughter Brandy too.
It has truly been a family business over the years and hopefully will continue with another generation.
Oh Henry’s is located at 201 East Main Street in Rogersville. Good old fashioned home cooking. Dine in or carry out from pinto beans to an 8oz Sirloin steak cooked to order. Try some desserts such as apple, peach, and strawberry cobbler. Chocolate, lemon, coconut, pecan, and key lime pies. Also grilled honey buns with ice cream.