Question: Are we to understand that Paul, in Galatians 5:19-23, is talking about the condition of today’s society?
Answer: No, but unfortunately it does fit very well. Paul is warning and cautioning all Christians of all ages in the significance, consequence of righteousness in our daily walks of life.
In the last lesson we identified the “Works of the flesh.” In this lesson we will identify the “Fruit of the Spirit” and talk about them a little in answer to our question.
Concerning the works of the flesh—our evil nature and character, we are commanded to come out from among them…, and God will then receive us (2 Corinthians 6:17).
Concerning the fruit of the Spirit, we are commanded to “walk”—live them in our life daily. (See Galatians 5:25.) It was Jesus that said “Therefore by their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:20).
The context of Galatians 5:16-26 is that of walking in the Spirit—again, living our life daily in. Therefore, Paul emphasizes this Christian nature in verses 16 & 18: “16I say then: Walk in the Spirit, and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” “18But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.” Not under the law means not living under the Law of Moses, but rather living by the gospel, which results in becoming “Sons of God,” and as Sons therefore entitled to an inheritance or sharing in the glorified eternal life of Christ. In Romans 8:14-17 Paul said it this way: “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. 15For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, “Abba, Father.” 16The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, 17and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified together.”
Now, let’s turn our attention to the “Fruit of the Spirit.” They are simply “Christian graces”—favors, mercies, leniencies, etc. They grow out of the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in our hearts, or in other words from the life of the spirit within grows fruit without.
Paul said it best in this manner; “The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God” (Romans 8:16). The Master Teacher was the first to teach this basic Bible attitude of the Christian in Matthew 6:33 when He taught; “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you” (Matthew 6:33). Our Christian graces are the “likeness” of God, that others see in us and desire. That is why Jesus also taught; “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Therefore, we should always remember that “works of the flesh” are our works, but the “fruit of the Spirit,” or Christian graces, are the growth of the Spirt within us. In 2 Peter 1:5-11 Peter explains it this way: “But also for this very reason, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, 6to knowledge self-control, to self-control perseverance, to perseverance godliness, 7to godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love. 8For if these things are yours and abound, you will be neither barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. 9For he who lacks these things is shortsighted, even to blindness, and has forgotten that he was cleansed from his old sins. 10Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things, you will never stumble; 11for so an entrance will be supplied to you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
In our text in verses 22-23 Paul lists nine Christian graces or fruit of the Spirit, under three categories:
• A Christian life truly lived by full faith in the inspiration of the Holy Spirit will produce; love, joy, and peace.
• A faithful Christian life will “do good to all” (Galatians 6:10); long suffering, gentleness, and goodness.
• The regulation and conduct of a faithful Christian life will generate; faith, meekness, and temperance.
