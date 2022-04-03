According to Census population estimates, Hawkins County posted its strongest population growth year in over a decade in 2021.
It also had the highest year-over-year growth rate of its neighboring counties and the Tri-Cities region.
Last year’s county growth rate was 1% higher than its 2020 census total. Washington Co.’s population was up 0.9%, while Sullivan and Greene counties had 0.7% growth rates. The other area counties had population declines.
Hawkins’ 2021 estimated population was 57,288.
According to the Census estimate, over two-thirds of the nation’s counties had natural population decreases last year. Natural decreases happen when there are more deaths than births.
In 2021, fewer births, an aging population and increased mortality – intensified by the pandemic – contributed to the natural population decrease. It has been the norm in the Tri-Cities for about a decade.
There were 929 deaths and 488 births in Hawkins last year. Still, the number of new residents who flocked to the region during the pandemic was enough to boost the population.
All the region’s growth was driven by new residents since every counties had more deaths than births. It’s been that way for at least a decade.
The final component of population change is net migration. It’s the number of people who came into the county vs. those who left for other regions or died.
Here’s how that looked across the region.
Carter, up 316
Hawkins, up 1,071
Sullivan, up 2,261
Scott, up 120
Unicoi, up 33
Washington TN, up 1,680
Washington VA, up 238
Bristol VA, down 77
With the exception of Hawkins’s emergence as a growth hot spot, the population trend didn’t vary from the pattern the region has experienced for several years.
Hawkins County broke from the regional population trend in 2019 when it posted a small population gain, followed by another small increase in 2020. Sullivan, Washington and Greene counties also saw population gain in the past several years.
One way to look at last year’s population gain is the housing market’s performance.
Hawkins home sales were up 12.6% last year, and the typical sales price of $185,000 was up 15.7% from the previous year. The average price was $219,298, up 22.4%.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com