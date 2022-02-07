Two potential Republican Challengers picked up petitions last week for Board of Education seats currently not held by Republicans.
This is the first county primary school board election since the Tennessee General Assembly voted late last year to make local school board elections partisan.
Monique Whorton of Beech Creek Road picked up a petition for the District 4 BOE seat which is held by incumbent Independent Tecky Hicks.
Alina Gorlova of Bulls Gap picked up a petition for the District 7 BOE seat currently held by Democrat Judy Trent.
Assuming both challengers qualify as candidates their races against the two incumbents would be settled in the August General Election.
The following is the updated list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had either qualified or picked up petitions as of the end of business hours Friday, Feb. 4. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted:
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, Mark DeWitte, Kenneth William Stapleton, and David Bailey (I) have qualified.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie have qualified.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has qualified.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has qualified.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross has picked up a petition.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick has qualified; Ronald W. Light Jr. has picked up a petition,
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have qualified; Chad. W. Collins and Curt Taylor picked up a petition.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson, and Melinda Fleishour (I) have picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita (D) has qualified. Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis, William T. Tower III and Charles Thacker have qualified. Adam Greer and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton, Phillip Wilcox and Joshua Gilliam have qualified.
District 5: Glenda Davis is qualified. Jason Roach picked up a petition.
District 6: Larry Clonce and Rick Brewer have qualified. Austin Ray Bradley and Nancy Barker have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have qualified. Joey Maddox, David C. Lawson and John H. Moore picked up a petition.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee have qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder have qualified.
County School Board
District 3: Kathy Cradic qualified.
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I) and Monique Whorton picked up a petition.
District 6: Travis Charles is qualified.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) qualified. Alina Gorlova picked up a petition.
Constables
District 1: Bill Creasy qualified. Ryan D. Christian and Jason Hammonds have picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Frank Vaughan and Bryan D. Carter have qualified; Robert Ornoski picked up a petition.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has qualified.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham and Johnny Lee Drinnon qualified.
District 7: Tony Robinson picked up a petition.
As of Jan. 28 no constable candidates had picked up a petition for District 4.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.