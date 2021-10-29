There is an advertisement for Liberty Mutual car insurance that has been on TV for about six months. In the ad, the young spokesman for Liberty Mutual has an Emu (a large Ostrich like bird) for a sidekick in a variety of humorous situations.
One of the funniest ads is where he and the Emu are playing a game of beach volleyball and call a time out so he can explain to the Emu their strategy for the next play.
As he is talking to the Emu, the bird sticks his head into the sand and thus can’t hear a word. At the end of the ad the spokesman is asking the Emu “did you hear that, did you get that?”
I did some research on the Ostrich and the Emu and it turns out they are very similar large birds, the former being from Africa and the latter being from Australia.
The Ostrich can reach heights of seven feet while the Emu has a maximum height of six feet two inches. Neither bird can fly, but both can run very fast, about thirty miles per hour. Since both breeds build nests and lay eggs in holes dug in the sand, they will periodically stick their heads and long necks deep into the sandy hole to check on and tend to their eggs.
It is from this unusual behavior that the term “don’t stick your head in the sand like an Ostrich” emerged. I remember my grandmother telling me that as a child.
Since I moved to Hawkins County three years ago, I have noticed an interesting phenomenon in this area. When discussing current events regarding recent news stories on TV or in the newspaper, half the people know the story, but the other half don’t want to know. Repeatedly I have heard responses from educated and successful people who say “No I don’t watch or read the news because it’s always bad and usually fake.”
So apparently these people do not want to be prepared for any upcoming bad events that the current news stories are warning them about. No, it’s important for you to ignore the warnings as to what is happening in the country and around the world, so when all hell breaks loose, you will be totally surprised and unprepared to handle it. You see, well informed people are preparing for the upcoming chaos and violence that will consume this country. Don’t believe me, read Revelations in the Bible or the future predictions of Nostradamus in the 1500’s. I even wrote a book in 2020 called “Common Sense – A Real Party Movement” warning this country of the political gridlock caused by the Democrats and Republicans refusal to compromise on any issues since 2009 and calling for the creation of a Real Party responsible to the middle class. The book further pointed out that we are on the same road to self-destruction as the Roman Empire and are currently ruled by a Congress (with the exception of a few members) who are beholden to the Billionaires who fund the Super Packs, that got them elected, not to the middle-class voters. This book can be purchase as an eBook on Amazon or Barnes and Noble for $3.99, less than the price of a Big Mac or a Whopper.
Thus far, in a one year period, it has sold about 100 copies. Wow, looks like a lot of Ostriches like to avoid unpleasant facts and ignore warnings of the impending doom of the U.S.A., unless we make some drastic changes in how our Federal Government operates.
These same people love “good news” like playing games on their cell phones, sports betting, reading ridiculous unfounded postings on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, watching movies on their cell phones, and other fake information.
They are trying to avoid reality by failing to watch the real news on TV or reading it in the newspaper. It is very simple to figure out real news from fake news.
Example – a news story on TV showing a huge forest fire consuming 10,000 acres and numerous homes and businesses in California. You can see the fire, the firefighters, planes and helicopters dropping chemical fire retardant, people fleeing the area, and burnt dead animals. This is true, real news.
Then the reporter says that the fire was caused by climate change, erosion caused by a huge logging company 30 years ago, and former President Trump’s withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord for the World. This is fake news based on liberal opinion.
If you cannot instantly figure out the difference between real news and fake news you need a brain check. Hint – the real news is based on the facts in the pictures before you.
The fake news is based on the emotional biased propaganda and opinion of the cute little female reporter before you. But, because the reporter gives you an opinion that is obviously “fake news” you refuse to watch the “real news”, which will allow you to prepare for impending chaos and violence. This advance warning could save you and your family from death and destruction by evil people headed your way.
But keep your head in the sand. That way you won’t be able to see or hear the left-wing revolutionaries, or Communist Chinese and North Korean soldiers when they show up in your backyard.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com