MAY 26
HAWKINS CO GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m.
MAY 29
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET HEARING: Courthouse, Room 214, 8:30 a.m. For the purpose of making motions for calculation purposes for Draft #2 of the FY 2020-2020 Budget. John Metz, Chairman.
MAY 30
VOLUNTEER HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION.
MAY 31
GUEST PREACHER with Tim Johnson, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville. Dewey Lawson, Pastor.
JUN. 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4 p.m.
JUN. 3
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION DELIQUENT TAX COMMITTEE MEETING: at the Administration Bldg., at 3 p.m.
JUN. 4
HAWKINS Co. COMMISSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE meeting: in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville Bus Shop, at 5:15 p.m. Keith Gibson, Chairman.
JUN. 9
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION AIRPORT COMMITTEE: at the Hawkins Co. Airport, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Keith Gibson, Chairman.
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
JUN. 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
JUN. 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.