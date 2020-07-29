SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Health Department and Hancock Strong is partnering with the Tenn. Dept. of Health, Tenn. Bureau of Investigation and other stakeholders across the state to shed light on human trafficking during the week of July 27-August 2, 2020.
Human trafficking, also known as modern day slavery, is quickly becoming a major public health concern. Today, an estimated 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide, including 180 cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in Tennessee last year.
“Tennessee has been recognized for our progressive efforts for reducing human trafficking, and our mission to continue to work on this crisis until there are no more victims,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Human trafficking has to stop, and we are dedicated to providing resources and education to our communities.”
The Red Sand Project is a participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking. Due to COVID-19, participants in events in their neighborhoods, office groups and respective spaces around the state will practice social distancing and other precautions while pouring red sand in the cracks sidewalks in areas with high foot traffic, to symbolize human trafficking victims that “fall between the cracks.”
Although there cannot be a large gathering this year due to COVID-19, participants across the state will create sand art displays in their communities during the week of July 27 through August 2, posting pictures on social media using the hashtags #RedSandTN and #ItHasToStop. The HCHD, Hancock Strong and local businesses will be pouring Red Sand this week to engage individuals and raise awareness to this public health issue in the state.
“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, human trafficking continues to be a concern. The Tennessee Department of Health will continue to work with our partners to educate Tennesseans on ways to identify human trafficking victims and support those who have been trafficked,” said TDH Family Health and Wellness Division Deputy Medical Director Denise Werner, MD.
If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484 or text “BeFree” to 233722.
If you suspect you have come into contact with a victim of human trafficking, you may call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484. Hotline staff members will identify resources in your community. For more information on human trafficking and the hotline, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/.
Learn more about the Red Sand Project at https://redsandproject.org/.