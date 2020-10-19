Herbert "Wayne" Horton, age 78, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1942, to the late Iva Neal Horton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a baby sister; brothers, Mack and Jack Horton; and several aunts and uncles.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Verna Horton; sons, Gregory W. Horton and wife, Peggy, Herbert C. Horton, and Kenny D. Horton; grandsons, Payton and Seth Horton; sisters, Betty Williams, and Patsy Mallory; brothers, Ronnie and Gene Horton; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Russell Davidson officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.