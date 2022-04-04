Pevy steps down as Mount Carmel City Attorney

Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy announced on March 29 that he has resigned from his position.
This news comes just weeks after City Manager Mike Housewright stepped down from his position to accept a job in the private sector. Mayor Pat Stilwell told the Review that the town already has two possible candidates to fill the attorney position and will hold interviews this week.
“I have greatly enjoyed the exciting and ever-unpredictable nature of being Mount Carmel’s attorney for the past six plus years, and I will certainly miss my interactions with both the Board and the public,” Pevy wrote in his letter of resignation. “This has truly been a job that has taught me a considerable amount, and I am confident that those lessons will serve me extremely well over the course of my career.”
Pevy received his J.D. from the University of Tennessee and his Bachelor’s Degree from Rhodes College. He serves as Associate Attorney at Milligan and Coleman Law Firm in Greeneville.
“We’re sad to be losing him,” Stilwell told the Review. “He was always faithful, he’s always been there for us and gave us good advice.”
It was also Pevy who filed the writ of ouster against former Mayor Chris Jones and former Alderman Carl Wolfe, who allegedly “conspired” to create an unlawful eviction notice using the town’s official seal.
Stilwell noted that she was particularly appreciative of Pevy’s assistance in dealing with the slew of ethics complaints the town received in the fall of 2021.
Local businessman Jim Griffith filed numerous ethics complaints between Oct. 14 and 25 against Pevy, Housewright, Stilwell, Building Inspector Vince Pishner, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and former Mayor Jennifer Williams. Most of the complaints stem from a lawsuit Griffith filed against the town and several construction agencies in early 2020 regarding a building and retaining wall Griffith owned at 416 Main Street. The building was originally intended to be a discount grocery store and restaurant. However, a certificate of occupancy was never issued, and it sat vacant until the court ruled that it could be demolished. In addition, Mount Carmel citizen Brenda Parker filed a complaint against City Manager Mike Housewright over the removal of a streetlight, and former animal control officer Sherry Sexton filed a complaint related to her termination.
Seven of the complaints have now been investigated, and none of these investigations turned up evidence to support the complaints’ allegations so far. Investigating attorney Benjamin Lauderback found those accused within the complaints to be at no fault.
“Pevy has really done well in helping us with all these complaints we have had,” Stilwell said. “He got those researched and, if he didn’t know something, he would look into it and always come back with an answer for us.”
In an unrelated matter, William Phillips just resigned in March from his position as City Attorney for both Rogersville and Church Hill. Phillips was recently appointed circuit court judge, and state law dictates that he could not practice law at the same time. Thus, Phillips had six months after he was appointed judge to close his law practice and step down from its related duties.