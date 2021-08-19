Hawkins group asks county school board to consider electric school buses

The Hawkins Co. School board recently heard a proposal to allocate some of the $16.4 million the system will receive in federal stimulus funds to purchase three electric school buses.
Members of Hawkins County’s Care NET CCC group came before the BOE at their Aug. 5 meeting to make the case for electric buses.
Care NET CCC, which stands for Care Northeast Tennessee Community Conservation Committee, is an organization focused on “protecting, preserving and enjoying nature and the environment in East Tennessee.” They are a branch of the Sierra Club, and their Facebook page can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/northeasttennesseeteam.
The school system actually took suggestions via an online survey until July 1 on how to allocate these ESSER 3.0 funds. An application to the Tenn. Dept. of Education on the system’s plan for the funding was due on Aug, 15. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. This is actually the third round of ESSER funds the county has received.
In early June, Director of Schools Matt Hixson and other school administrators actually held a public hearing via zoom during which they outlined how they had proposed to use the funds. At the time, he proposed that 20% of the funds be used to close the educational gap incurred during the time classes were held virtually during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done though holding seven summer school locations throughout the county.
During the zoom meeting, some of the proposed suggestions included hiring math interventionists, graduation coaches, behavior interventionists or technology integration employees; facility improvements such as air conditioning, water bottle filling stations and playground surface upgrades; and some malware and antivirus upgrades.
Cheaper in the long run
Joann Irvin, who is a retired family nurse practitioner with a master’s degree in nursing and a post-master’s degree in family medicine, told the board that, though electric buses are more expensive to purchase up front, they are cheaper to maintain in the long run. They also do not produce the harmful emissions of a diesel bus.
A new diesel bus costs between $85,000 and $100,000, which Irvin explained is an advantage.
“But, there are glaring disadvantages to its continued use,” she said. “The diesel bus produces a lot of toxic aerosols while it idles picking up children.”
These toxins are emitted both outside and within the buses.
“All these emissions can and do trigger asthma attacks in children or compromise children and adults who have chronic respiratory illnesses,” she said. “Not coincidentally, the greatest medical reason for absenteeism in children is asthma. In rural areas, asthma is the most common reason for childhood ER visits and hospitalizations.”
She also explained that electric buses, which run on battery packs, are 60% less expensive to maintain, as there are fewer moving parts and it requires no oil changes. These buses also create an 80% energy savings from their diesel counterparts.
Whereas a gallon of diesel costs around $3.00, one kilowatt of electricity costs around 10 cents. The electrical equivalent to a gallon of diesel is around $1.00 per gallon. The estimated life of an electric bus battery is around 15 years, and they are around $100,000 to replace.
She noted that Hawkins Co. Transportation Supervisor Roy Benavides calculated that each electric bus will save the school system $7,056.14 in operating costs annually. Over the course of this 15-year life span, there will be a savings of $105,842.10.
Hixson noted that Washington County Schools already has an electric bus. Thanks to some grant funding, they were able to purchase this at the cost of a diesel bus at around $84,000.
Helpful in an emergency
Care NET CCC member Nancy Bell, who holds a Master’s Degree in public health and taught science classes in two Hawkins Co. schools before her retirement, explained that electric buses can also be used as a generator of sorts during a building power outage.
Many electric bus manufacturers also track and monitor the amount of electricity each bus uses at all times as well as how the bus is functioning. This information would also be available to Benavides.
TVA also offers grants through a pilot program designed to encourage communities to save electricity. Bell explained that this program offers three categories of grants. The one Bell said this project would fall under offers up to $1 million dollars that could be used to offset the cost of purchasing the buses.
Interested participants have until the end of October to apply for the grants, and the money would be distributed in 2022.
“We are advocating for electric buses because it is the future,” Bell said. “Why not be a leader of this trend towards better health and a better bottom line?”
“In our consult with other systems that have gone in this direction... if there is an interest in pursuing this, we need the ability to have the talks and do the research,” Hixson told the board. “If we’re able to get that cost down to match the price of a regular-cost bus, we would test those on shorter routes in town to see how they do in this environment and our hills before we commit full-scale to something that has a lot of unknowns.”