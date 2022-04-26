When we think of the sizzle of something hitting the grill, it’s usually a fat, juicy burger or a steak.
Grills are perfect for veggies, too, and summer’s the right season to find them at low prices, especially if you shop local farmers.
Marinades
Unlike meats, which marinate in terms of hours, veggies can go on the grill after just minutes. Marinate too long, and you’ll end up with mushy veg.
Go for strong, bold flavors with plenty of garlic or onion, pepper and chilies or soy sauce, and use a light hand on the butter or oil to let the vegetables’ flavor shine through. Don’t marinate for more than 10-15 minutes.
Fire up the grill to 500-700 degrees. You may want to skewer your vegetables or even prepare them in a grilling plate to keep them from falling into the flames.
Lay the vegetables flat along the grill grates and leave them until sear marks form and the vegetables lift easily. Flip and repeat, then serve hot.
For larger, harder vegetables like potatoes and carrots, boil them lightly before grilling to ensure they’re cooked evenly and all the way through, or put larger cuts of vegetables in foil packets to steam on the grill.
Grilled Avocado with Dungeness Crab Salad
Yes, we know it’s a fruit, but most of us treat avocado like a vegetable. This recipe comes from the Today Show.
Ingredients
2 avocados
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
8 ounces Dungeness crab meat
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 lemons, juiced and zested
2 teaspoons chopped tarragon
Directions
1. Preheat grill to high heat. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, brush with oil and season with salt and pepper.
2. Place the avocados on the grill. Once you get nice grill marks on the fruit, remove and set aside.
3. In a mixing bowl, combine crab, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest and tarragon and mix.
4. Place the crab inside the avocado pit and serve.
Note: If you can’t find Dungeness crab, you can sub out shrimp or any other kind of light, sweet crab meat or shellfish. Just make sure the chunks are small enough to fit in the pit of your avocados.